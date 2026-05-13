Walmart to cut or relocate about 1,000 corporate workers in AI and tech reorganisation

Walmart is reportedly planning to cut or relocate around 1,000 corporate employees as part of a broader reorganisation of its technology and AI operations, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.





The workforce changes are linked to Walmart’s efforts to combine more of its global technology and AI product teams as the company deepens investments in automation, digital infrastructure, and AI-led operations.





The move comes as the world’s largest retailer sharpens its technology strategy under chief executive John Furner, who has been leading a broader restructuring and modernisation effort across the company’s operations.





AI transformation moves deeper





Reuters reported that Walmart’s latest workforce changes are tied directly to the retailer’s expanding AI and digital transformation agenda.





The company has been increasing investments in:





AI-led retail operations

Technology integration

Supply chain automation

Data analytics

Digital commerce infrastructure

Product and platform development





The restructuring suggests Walmart is now consolidating functions across its AI and technology operations rather than treating them as separate business units.





The reported changes also indicate that AI adoption is beginning to influence corporate workforce structures more directly, particularly inside technology and operational teams.





While Walmart has not publicly disclosed detailed information on affected functions, the reported scale of around 1,000 employees signals a significant internal reorganisation.





Competition in retail is increasingly driven by technology





The changes come as Walmart faces growing pressure from major retail competitors including Amazon, Costco, and Aldi.





Under Furner and a reshaped leadership team, Walmart has been pushing aggressively to strengthen digital capabilities as consumer expectations around pricing, delivery speed, inventory accuracy, and online shopping continue evolving.





Technology is becoming central to how large retailers compete across multiple areas:





Fulfilment speed

Inventory management

Demand forecasting

Customer engagement

Pricing efficiency

Operational scalability





Amazon, in particular, has expanded automation and AI integration across logistics, cloud services, recommendation systems, and retail operations, increasing pressure on traditional retailers to modernise at scale.





Walmart’s latest restructuring appears designed to simplify internal operations while strengthening coordination between AI and technology product teams.





Corporate workforce shifts are becoming tied to AI adoption





The reported Walmart changes reflect a broader shift taking place across large global companies as AI moves from experimentation into operational deployment.





Businesses across sectors are increasingly reviewing:





Workforce structures

Operational duplication

Productivity models

Technology spending

Reporting systems

Decision-making workflows





Instead of limiting AI to isolated innovation teams, companies are embedding automation and AI tools directly into core operations.





That transition is beginning to reshape white-collar corporate roles, particularly in technology, analytics, operations, and product functions.





In Walmart’s case, the consolidation of AI and global technology teams suggests the company is attempting to create a more integrated operating model as digital transformation accelerates.