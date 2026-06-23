Zelio E-Mobility plans major hiring drive, workforce to cross 500 employees

Zelio E-Mobility is set to significantly expand its workforce as the electric two and three-wheeler maker gears up for its next phase of growth across India.

The company, which has been reporting strong year-on-year growth, plans to increase its employee count from around 260 to more than 500 during the current financial year.

The hiring initiative is aimed at strengthening manufacturing operations, leadership teams, research and development, and sales functions as demand for electric mobility continues to rise.

Expansion across India

The recruitment drive will be spread across Zelio's manufacturing facilities in Hisar, Bhubaneswar and Coimbatore.

Under the plan, the company will add 100 employees in Hisar, 50 in Bhubaneswar and another 100 in Coimbatore. The recently established Coimbatore facility is expected to account for a large share of the new hires as it moves closer to full-scale operations.

The expansion reflects Zelio's broader strategy to increase production capacity while building stronger regional teams to support future growth.

Strengthening core functions

The company is looking to fill a range of operational and leadership roles, including plant heads, R&D professionals, production planning specialists, quality experts and zonal sales leaders.

At the same time, Zelio is investing in its service and after-sales network to keep pace with its expanding dealer footprint and growing customer base across the country.

Commenting on the development, Divyanshu Agarwal, CEO at Zelio E-Mobility, said, “Since the beginning, Zelio has always been a people-first company. We work with and in favor of our people. Wherever we enter, whether a state or a city, our focus is to create meaningful job opportunities and contribute to local employment. As we scale, this commitment remains at the core of everything we do. Our expansion is not only focused on manufacturing growth but also on building strong local ecosystems in each region we operate in, ensuring long-term value creation through employment and skill development.”

Revenue on the rise

The hiring announcement comes on the back of a strong financial performance.

Zelio reported revenue of ₹313.68 crore in FY2025-26, up 81.8 per cent from ₹172.19 crore in the previous financial year. The company said it has remained profitable since inception and has recorded an approximate revenue CAGR of 121 per cent over the last four years.

The latest hiring plans suggest the company is looking to build on that momentum as it expands its manufacturing footprint and market presence.

Building on IPO momentum

The announcement also follows Zelio E-Mobility's successful listing on the BSE SME platform in October 2025.

The company raised ₹78.34 crore through its initial public offering, including a fresh issue worth ₹58.84 crore and an offer for sale of 11.4 lakh shares valued at ₹15.50 crore. The IPO was subscribed 1.5 times overall.

Dealer network expansion

With more than 400 dealers across over 25 states, Zelio has steadily expanded its reach in India's electric mobility market.

The company now plans to grow its dealership network to more than 550 outlets by FY27, with a particular focus on strengthening its presence in South India and the North-East. The latest workforce expansion is expected to play a key role in supporting those ambitions.