Zoho denies layoff claims after viral post alleges 300 employees were let go

Zoho has denied claims that it laid off 300 employees, after a viral anonymous post alleged that workers were dismissed without notice.





The company said the claims were inaccurate and clarified that no full-time employees were laid off, reiterating that its long-standing no-layoff policy remains intact.





Viral post triggers concern





The controversy began after an anonymous post surfaced on Blind, a platform where verified employees discuss workplace issues.





The post claimed that around 300 trainees had been “suddenly let go” without prior notice, with the author stating they had recently lost their role at the company.





The post quickly gained traction, drawing attention due to Zoho’s reputation for maintaining a three-decade-long no-layoff record.









Company clarifies no layoffs took place





In response, Zoho said the viral claim misrepresented the nature of its internship programme.





Mohammed Sohail, Associate Director for Talent Acquisition and Global HR Operations at Zoho, told Hindustan Times that the post had “conflated our internship programme with employment”, stressing that the two are distinct.





He added that internships at Zoho are structured as learning engagements that do not guarantee full-time roles, and that describing interns who were not offered positions as “laid off” was factually incorrect.





Intern conversion data shared





The company also provided additional context on its hiring pipeline.





According to Sohail, over 30% of the 2026 intern cohort has already received full-time offers or is under evaluation, alongside fresh graduates who are set to join after completing their courses.





He noted that candidates who demonstrate strong performance are absorbed into the organisation, while others complete their internship cycle and may pursue opportunities elsewhere.





No-layoff record under scrutiny





The episode has drawn attention to Zoho’s longstanding stance on workforce stability.





The company has previously maintained that it did not carry out layoffs during the Covid-19 pandemic or amid the technology sector slowdown and AI-led disruption in recent years. In 2023, co-founder Sridhar Vembu had publicly stated that the company had no plans to cut jobs despite slower revenue growth.





The viral claim, therefore, struck a chord, raising questions about whether that position had shifted.





Distinction between interns and employees





The incident highlights a broader issue around how internship programmes are perceived in the workforce, particularly in the technology sector.





While interns are often seen as part of a company’s talent pipeline, organisations typically treat these roles as temporary engagements without guaranteed conversion to full-time employment.





Zoho’s clarification underscores this distinction, positioning the situation as a misinterpretation rather than a workforce reduction.



The company has moved quickly to address the narrative, but the episode reflects the speed at which unverified claims can influence public perception, especially on anonymous platforms.





For Zoho, maintaining trust in its employer brand will depend on continued transparency around hiring practices and internship structures.





As workforce models evolve, particularly in technology firms balancing hiring with training pipelines, clear communication on employment status and expectations is likely to become increasingly critical.