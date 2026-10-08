Employees who sleep poorly are more likely to clash with bosses: Research

Poor sleep does more than affect concentration and decision-making. It can also increase the likelihood of workplace conflict, particularly between employees and their supervisors, according to a series of studies led by researchers from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and partner institutions.





The findings, published in the Academy of Management Discoveries, indicate that employees experiencing sleep problems are more likely to engage in conflict with higher-ranking colleagues than with peers or subordinates. Researchers suggest reduced self-control may be the key factor behind this behaviour.





For employers across industries, the research highlights a growing connection between employee wellbeing, workplace relationships and organisational performance.





Sleep deprivation alters workplace interactions





The primary study examined sleep patterns, workplace conflict and organisational hierarchy among U.S. Army soldiers.





Researchers found that sleep problems predicted higher levels of conflict across workplace relationships. However, the increase was most pronounced when employees interacted with higher-ranking individuals.





According to the study, conflict levels remained relatively low across all ranks when participants reported fewer sleep issues. When sleep problems increased, conflict with supervisors and senior colleagues rose significantly more than conflict with colleagues of the same or lower rank.





The research paper, titled Sleep and Strife: The Effects of Sleep on Conflict within Organisational Hierarchy, was published online in August.





Self-control emerges as the missing link





The researchers conducted additional studies and analyses to validate their findings and understand the underlying cause.





According to Brian Gunia, Professor and Area Chair for Management and Organisation at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, avoiding conflict with higher-ranking colleagues typically requires employees to exercise greater self-control and adhere to established workplace norms.





The research suggests poor sleep compromises self-control, making it more difficult for employees to regulate emotions, suppress negative reactions and maintain expected workplace behaviours.





Key findings from the research include:





Sleep problems were associated with higher levels of workplace conflict.

Conflict increased most significantly in interactions involving higher-ranking colleagues.

Reduced self-control emerged as a likely explanation for the trend.

Employees experiencing sleep deprivation found it harder to follow workplace norms and expectations.





Researchers noted that organisational rules and behavioural expectations may lose influence when employees are operating with depleted self-control.





Why managers and leaders should pay attention





The findings carry important implications for HR leaders, people managers and business executives.





Workplace norms often place greater emphasis on respectful interactions with managers and senior leaders. Maintaining those standards requires employees to consciously regulate behaviour and emotions.





When employees experience inadequate sleep, their ability to exercise that restraint may decline, increasing the potential for disagreements and interpersonal friction.





The study suggests organisations should view sleep as a workforce issue rather than solely a personal health concern.





Researchers stated that poor sleep can create broader social and organisational consequences beyond individual performance, including lower collaboration, reduced morale and increased workplace tension.





The business cost of workplace conflict





Previous research cited by the authors has shown that workplace conflict can undermine organisational effectiveness by limiting collaboration and distracting employees from shared objectives.





The researchers highlighted several areas where conflict can affect business outcomes:





Team climate and workplace culture

Employee productivity and collaboration

Job satisfaction levels

Employee retention and turnover

Overall organisational performance





The implications may be particularly significant for professions where judgement, communication and coordination are critical, including healthcare, emergency response, law enforcement and air traffic control.





A case for ‘sleep leadership’





Beyond identifying the problem, the researchers also pointed to a potential solution.





The study recommends organisations consider developing “sleep leadership” capabilities among managers. This approach encourages leaders to actively support healthier sleep habits among employees through workload management, expectations and workplace practices.





Researchers from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, the University of South Carolina and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research noted that previous work has linked sleep leadership with improved employee sleep outcomes.





The latest findings suggest those efforts could also help reduce destructive workplace conflicts before they escalate.





As organisations continue to focus on productivity, engagement and employee wellbeing, the research offers a reminder that sleep may be a critical, yet often overlooked, factor shaping workplace behaviour and leadership relationships.