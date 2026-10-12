Genpact Hyderabad row: Employee posts allegations of long hours and gender bias

Genpact is conducting an independent internal review after allegations about workplace conditions at its Hyderabad office surfaced through employee posts on social media. The complaints include claims of excessive working hours, gender bias and insensitive responses to employees facing health-related or personal emergencies.





The allegations gained attention after employee Rohit Kotana shared a series of posts on LinkedIn, including a recording of an employee relations meeting. The posts named senior manager Xavier Francis in connection with the allegations.





The claims have not been independently established. Genpact has confirmed that an internal review is underway, with the company expected to assess the complaints before determining any further action.





Chest pain claim raises questions over working hours





In a LinkedIn post published on 5 October, Kotana alleged he experienced chest pain on 20 July and requested permission to leave work. According to his account, he was unable to leave and later suffered a panic attack and hyperventilation on the office floor, requiring medical assistance.





Kotana also alleged employees were routinely expected to work beyond their scheduled shifts. Some reportedly remained in the office until 6.30 am or 7 am, although their shifts were scheduled to end at 3 am.





According to the accounts cited in the report, the manager referred to his own 14-hour working days as an example of commitment and expected employees to follow a similar schedule.





The allegations raise questions about working-hour expectations and how health-related concerns are addressed in the workplace. The circumstances described in the posts remain subject to the company's review.













Posts allege gender bias and insensitive treatment





Kotana also raised concerns about the treatment of women employees, alleging that bathroom breaks were monitored and comments were made about women's health. He further cited attendance pressure involving a pregnant woman in a previous team.





In one post, Kotana described an incident involving a female colleague who was menstruating when blood spilled onto a cafeteria chair. He alleged she felt compelled to photograph the stain because she feared being late and not being believed.





A separate recording of a September employee relations meeting brought another account into focus. During the meeting, a woman reportedly said her fiancé was in an intensive care unit following an accident, while management questioned her availability for work the next day.





The posts also questioned how employee complaints were handled. Some workers alleged the company's Employee Relations team had not provided satisfactory responses to their concerns.





Employee posts draw reactions online





The allegations prompted reactions from social media users, with several expressing concern about the reported workplace environment and calling for accountability.





Some users criticised the alleged conduct, while others praised Kotana for bringing the complaints into public view. The online responses reflect reactions to the claims, rather than independent confirmation of the incidents described.





The allegations have placed renewed attention on working-hour expectations, employee wellbeing and the handling of complaints within corporate workplaces. The findings of Genpact's internal review remain pending.





Genpact confirms independent internal review





Genpact told Moneycontrol that employee health, safety and dignity remain priorities. The company said it takes workplace conduct concerns seriously and is committed to ensuring employees are treated with respect.





It also confirmed an independent internal review and said appropriate action would follow once the review is complete.





The outcome will determine how the company addresses the complaints raised in the posts. Until the review concludes, the allegations against the named manager remain unverified, and no findings have been established in the supplied reporting.