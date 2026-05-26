Punjab changes office hours after IMD warns of severe heatwave

Punjab has revised working hours for government offices, schools and service centres amid intensifying heatwave conditions, following warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about severe temperatures across parts of northern India.





From May 25, all government offices, service centres and educational institutions in the state, including government, aided and private schools, will function from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until further orders, according to the state government.





The decision comes as several parts of Punjab continue to experience extreme daytime heat, prompting authorities to introduce precautionary measures aimed at protecting public health and reducing pressure on electricity consumption.





Government cites public safety and power conservation





The revised timings were announced by the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as heatwave conditions tightened across the state.





According to officials, the move is intended to help employees, students and the general public avoid prolonged exposure during the hottest part of the day.





Key changes announced by the Punjab government include:





Government offices to operate from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Revised timings applicable to government, aided and private schools

Service centres also brought under the new schedule

Changes to remain in force until further orders





The IMD has warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across several northern states in the coming days.





The Centre has also issued advisories to states, urging authorities to reschedule work hours and ensure adequate drinking water arrangements for workers exposed to extreme temperatures.





Employees welcome revised timings





Government employees and officials across Punjab broadly welcomed the decision, describing it as both practical and necessary given the worsening weather conditions.





Speaking to IANS, one Punjab government employee said the rise in temperatures had made normal daytime working conditions increasingly difficult.





The employee added that the revised schedule could also help lower electricity demand by reducing dependence on air conditioners during peak afternoon hours.





Another employee told IANS that arriving at work early in the morning and leaving by early afternoon would provide significant relief during the hottest period of the day.





A third employee said the move could help reduce excessive power consumption while making working conditions more manageable for staff.





District administrations begin implementation





Local administrations have begun implementing the revised schedule across districts.





In Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said authorities would ensure smooth execution of the new timings and appealed to residents to cooperate with the arrangement.





He said officials would work to minimise inconvenience during the transition period and ensure public services continued functioning normally.





Meanwhile, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the decision had been taken with both public health and energy conservation in mind.





Mittal noted that weather forecasts suggested the extreme heat could continue over the coming days, making early working hours necessary to reduce public exposure to afternoon temperatures.





Northern India remains under heatwave pressure





Punjab is among several northern states currently experiencing intense heatwave conditions.





The IMD has repeatedly warned of rising temperatures, scorching daytime conditions and elevated health risks, particularly for outdoor workers, elderly citizens and children.





Some states have already introduced restrictions on outdoor labour during peak heat hours, while others are reviewing school and office schedules as temperatures continue to rise.





The latest measures in Punjab reflect a broader trend among state administrations attempting to balance public safety, electricity demand and uninterrupted public services during one of the harshest early summer periods in recent years.





Authorities are expected to continue monitoring weather conditions closely before deciding whether the revised timings need to remain in place beyond the current notification period.