Remote jobs bring flexibility but also greater isolation for solo workers, study shows

The rise of remote work has transformed how millions of people work, offering greater flexibility and autonomy. However, new research suggests the benefits may come with a social cost for employees who live alone.





According to a study published in the journal Science and reported by CNN, people living alone and working in remote-friendly occupations experience higher levels of social isolation and psychological distress compared with those employed in jobs that typically require physical presence at work.





The findings arrive as organisations continue to refine their remote and hybrid work policies, balancing employee preferences with concerns around collaboration, wellbeing and workplace culture.





Isolation emerges as a key concern





Researchers analysed more than a decade of national survey data, comparing workers in occupations that can generally be performed remotely, such as marketing, with professions that usually require on-site presence, including surgery.





Importantly, the study did not examine whether individual participants were actually working remotely. Instead, it assessed occupations based on their suitability for remote work.





One of the study's most significant findings was the extent of social disconnection among people living alone.





Key findings from the research include:

People living alone in remote-friendly occupations spent 25% of days without any social contact

This figure was more than double the rate reported by people in occupations requiring in-person work

the rate reported by people in occupations requiring in-person work The increase in psychological distress since the pandemic was twice as large among individuals living alone in remote-friendly jobs compared with those living with others

The research highlights how the interaction between living arrangements and job structure can shape wellbeing outcomes more strongly than either factor alone.





Matthew Juhren, a remote worker based near Portland, Oregon, told CNN he had experienced the effects of prolonged isolation while working long hours from home.





Workplace attendance is not a complete solution





While the findings raise concerns about social isolation, experts caution against viewing office attendance as a universal remedy.





Dr Constance Noonan Hadley, organisational psychologist and founder of the Institute for Life at Work, told CNN meaningful social connection depends on the quality of interactions rather than simply sharing a physical workspace.





According to Hadley, people derive a sense of belonging when they feel understood, valued and connected, whether those interactions occur in an office, at home or elsewhere.





The study therefore adds nuance to the broader debate surrounding return-to-office mandates, suggesting loneliness cannot be addressed solely through increased workplace attendance.





Remote work remains highly popular





Despite concerns around isolation, remote and hybrid work continue to attract strong employee support.





According to data from Gallup:

61% of remote-capable employees preferred hybrid working arrangements

of remote-capable employees preferred hybrid working arrangements 33% preferred fully remote work

preferred fully remote work 6% preferred working entirely on-site





Separate research published in Frontiers in Psychology in July found remote workers reported the highest levels of positive wellbeing among approximately 7,700 healthcare employees surveyed, outperforming both hybrid and office-based workers.





The contrasting findings indicate remote work's impact may vary significantly depending on personal circumstances, living situations and social support networks.





Beyond the office: Finding meaningful connections





The research also highlights alternative ways remote workers can build social connections.





Experts noted that informal interactions, including conversations with neighbours, baristas or community members, can help create a sense of belonging. Hadley's own research found many people considered coworking spaces and other "third spaces", such as cafés, more socially fulfilling than either home or traditional offices.





CNN also reported the experience of Anika Farmer, an attorney in Trinidad and Tobago, who has worked remotely since 2020. Farmer said remote work became particularly valuable after a chronic health diagnosis made her lengthy daily commute difficult. Living with family members also helped provide regular social interaction outside work.





Balancing flexibility with wellbeing





As employers continue to evaluate workplace models, the findings suggest flexibility alone may not guarantee positive employee experiences. Workers living alone may require additional opportunities for connection, whether through workplace initiatives, community engagement or informal social networks.





The study points to a growing challenge for organisations navigating the future of work: maintaining the benefits of flexibility while ensuring employees remain connected, supported and engaged.