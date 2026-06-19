CEO’s veg-only offsite menu triggers debate over workplace choice

A newly appointed CEO's decision to serve only vegetarian food at a week-long company offsite has triggered an online debate after Indian photographer Atul Kasbekar claimed most employees were unhappy with the move, according to multiple media reports.

Kasbekar shared the incident on X, alleging that the CEO, who was not the company's founder, insisted on a vegetarian-only menu throughout the retreat.

While he did not name the company or executive involved, the post quickly gained traction and sparked discussion around workplace culture, employee choice and leadership decisions.

Employee frustration

In his post, Kasbekar wrote: “A recently appointed CEO (not founder) insisted on serving only veg food over almost a week at a company offsite.”

He added: “Seems more than 70% of the attendees were p***ed off. Which is apparently the non veg eating population in the country. (Defined by- at least eat eggs).”

According to Kasbekar, more than 70% of attendees were unhappy with the decision. However, he did not disclose the company's identity or whether employees formally raised concerns.

It also remains unclear whether the vegetarian-only menu was an official event policy or the CEO's personal preference.

Social media reaction

The post fuelled a wider debate over whether corporate leaders should impose personal beliefs or lifestyle choices at company events.

Some users noted that vegetarian-only catering is common in several large organisations.

“No big deal, It's a general practice in many big corporate houses. They serve only veg food, not even eggs,” one X user commented.

Others argued that company-sponsored events should reflect employee preferences rather than the views of one executive.

“The CEO can impose his vegetarianism if he is the host paying. If it’s the company, then it should have been a collective decision,” another user wrote.

Bullying claims

Several users criticised the move and described it as an attempt to control employees' personal choices.

“This is bullying and employees should have the courage to stand up and push back,” wrote an X user named Tushar.

Another user remarked: “His main objective was "team building" and he achieved that with 70% bonding with each other at the cost of isolating himself. Great CEO.”

Broader debate

The incident has reignited discussions about food preferences in Indian workplaces, where dietary choices often intersect with cultural, religious and personal beliefs.

Supporters of vegetarian-only menus argue they can be practical and inclusive. Critics say restricting food choices at corporate events can leave employees feeling excluded.

As the debate continues online, the episode has become a talking point about leadership, workplace autonomy and balancing personal values with employee preferences.