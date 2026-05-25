Sebi introduces weekly WFH for Grades A-C staff under energy-saving measures

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a temporary work-from-home arrangement for a section of its employees as part of a broader energy conservation exercise linked to the current geopolitical situation.





According to an administrative advisory issued on May 21 and confirmed by the regulator to Business Standard, officers in Grades A to C will be allowed to work from home once a week on a rotational basis for eight weeks beginning May 25.





The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for austerity measures and comes alongside directions to reduce non-essential travel and postpone internal events.





Hybrid work model rolled out for junior and mid-level officers





Under the advisory, Sebi has instructed regional directors and vertical heads to prepare rosters ensuring operational continuity while implementing the temporary hybrid arrangement.





The regulator said:





Officers in Grades A to C can work remotely one day per week

The arrangement will continue for eight weeks from May 25

At least 50% of officers in these grades must remain physically present in office at any given time





However, the advisory clarified that the relaxation would not apply to senior leadership or select administrative staff.





“All officers in Grade D and above, all employees posted in offices of Chairman/WTMs and all employees in Secretarial Cadre shall attend office regularly,” the advisory stated, according to Business Standard.





Sebi asks departments to reduce travel and postpone events





Alongside the work-from-home policy, Sebi has advised departments to defer conclaves, brainstorming sessions and similar programmes during the next eight weeks.





Departments have also been instructed not to schedule new conclaves during the period, although previously booked events may proceed where cancellation charges are applicable.





The regulator additionally encouraged employees to adopt energy-saving transport measures, including:





Use of public transport

Carpooling

Electric vehicles

Sebi’s subsidised bus services





Employees were also advised to minimise the use of private vehicles wherever possible.





Virtual meetings encouraged amid conservation push





As part of the temporary measures, Sebi has directed departments to conduct stakeholder meetings virtually wherever feasible.





The regulator has also issued a standard operating procedure for employees working remotely. According to the advisory, department heads may define timelines, deliverables and expectations for staff operating from home.





Employees have further been instructed to remain vigilant about data security and confidentiality while working remotely.





The advisory reflects a wider shift among institutions and companies reassessing workplace operations in response to energy conservation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty.





Several private sector organisations, including banks and financial institutions, have also recently expanded hybrid work arrangements following the Centre’s broader call for austerity and operational efficiency.





While Sebi described the measures as temporary, the regulator said the work-from-home framework and related operational guidelines could be reviewed after the eight-week period.