Work-from-home may return to centre stage as IT union writes to Labour Ministry

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has formally written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking a government advisory encouraging work-from-home arrangements across India’s IT and IT-enabled services sector wherever operationally feasible.





In a representation addressed to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the employee body argued that remote work should be viewed as a national economic measure linked to fuel conservation and reduced infrastructure strain rather than merely an employee benefit.





The request comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens and organisations to reduce unnecessary travel and adopt measures such as virtual meetings and work-from-home practices amid concerns around rising global oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty.





NITES links remote work to national economic priorities





In its letter, NITES said the IT and ITES sector is uniquely positioned to support the government’s conservation efforts because the industry has already demonstrated that large-scale remote work can function effectively without major disruption.





The organisation pointed to the Covid-19 period, during which much of India’s technology industry shifted rapidly to home-based work while continuing to deliver projects for domestic and international clients.





According to the letter, major technology firms, multinational corporations, software development teams, customer operations units, and backend support functions continued operating remotely for extended periods during the pandemic.





NITES argued that despite one of the most difficult global crises in recent history, the sector maintained productivity and business continuity through digital operations.





Union says daily commuting creates avoidable strain





The employee body also argued that mandatory daily commuting for lakhs of technology workers places unnecessary pressure on:





Fuel consumption

Urban transport systems

Traffic infrastructure

Employee wellbeing





The letter framed work from home as a practical response to both economic and operational realities.





NITES stated that the Prime Minister’s comments should not be treated merely as operational guidance but as part of a broader national effort to reduce fuel dependency and unnecessary consumption during a sensitive global economic period.





The organisation further emphasised that its request should not be interpreted as opposition to employers.





Instead, it described the proposal as “collective national cooperation” in support of wider economic stability and conservation goals.













Debate reopens as companies tighten office attendance rules





The letter is likely to revive debate around remote work at a time when many technology companies have been strengthening return-to-office policies.





Across India’s IT sector, several organisations have introduced:





Hybrid attendance mandates

Fixed office-day requirements

Team-based workplace schedules

Stricter monitoring of office presence





Many employers have argued that in-person work improves collaboration, innovation, employee engagement, and organisational culture.





At the same time, employees and worker groups have increasingly questioned whether large-scale commuting remains necessary for digitally deliverable work, especially after the pandemic demonstrated the viability of remote operations.





PM’s broader appeal focused on reducing economic pressure





Prime Minister Modi’s recent remarks extended beyond workplace practices.





Alongside encouraging work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings, he also urged citizens to:





Reduce unnecessary overseas travel

Use public transport more frequently

Increase car-pooling

Adopt electric vehicles

Prioritise domestic tourism

Support Made-in-India products





The broader message focused on limiting pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves and reducing the economic impact of rising global energy costs.





Against that backdrop, NITES argued that the technology sector can contribute meaningfully because remote work infrastructure and digital delivery systems are already deeply embedded across the industry.





Remote work debate enters a new phase





The latest appeal marks a shift in how work-from-home discussions are being framed in India.





During the pandemic, remote work was largely treated as a public health necessity. The current argument, however, is increasingly tied to:





Economic resilience

Fuel conservation

Infrastructure efficiency

Operational sustainability





Whether the Labour Ministry issues any formal advisory remains unclear.





But the NITES letter has reopened a conversation many organisations believed was gradually settling after years of post-pandemic workplace adjustment.





The bigger question now is whether remote work in India’s technology sector will continue to be viewed primarily as a flexibility benefit or begin evolving into a broader economic and policy discussion.