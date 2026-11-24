The State Bank of India (SBI) is strengthening its artificial intelligence capabilities, opening six specialist positions, including a chief AI officer with an annual compensation of up to ₹1.6 crore, weeks after a cyberattack exposed 3,897 customer records.





The bank is hiring senior AI professionals on fixed-term contracts, including a chief AI officer, three deputy general managers and two AI architects. The vacancies appeared on SBI's career portal following the cyberattack reported in October, in which stolen customer records were reportedly published on the dark web.





The hiring signals SBI's push to expand AI capabilities across banking operations, risk management, technology infrastructure and business processes, with senior specialists expected to lead the adoption of AI at scale.





₹1.6 crore package: How SBI has structured the AI chief's salary





The chief AI officer position carries a maximum annual cost-to-company (CTC) of ₹1.6 crore, although SBI has clarified the package is negotiable and depends on the candidate's experience, current remuneration and posting location.





The compensation structure includes:





Fixed pay: 90% of the annual CTC, amounting to ₹1.44 crore at the maximum package.

Variable pay: 10%, or up to ₹16 lakh, linked to performance.

Maximum annual CTC: ₹1.6 crore, which is an upper limit and not a guaranteed salary.





The bank will determine the final compensation based on the selected candidate's profile and other relevant factors.





Six AI positions, with packages reaching ₹1.2 crore





Beyond the chief AI officer, SBI is recruiting five additional specialists to strengthen its AI leadership and technical capabilities.





The six positions and maximum annual packages include:





Position Vacancies Maximum annual CTC Chief AI Officer 1 ₹1.6 crore Deputy General Manager 3 ₹1.2 crore each AI Solution Architect 1 ₹90 lakh Enterprise AI Architect 1 ₹90 lakh





The deputy general manager roles cover areas such as risk and operational analytics, AI governance and compliance, data engineering, model application development and AI operations.





All six appointments are initially planned for three years, with the possibility of an extension of up to two additional years at SBI's discretion.





What will SBI's chief AI officer oversee?





According to the SBI recruitment listing, the chief AI officer will lead the bank's AI strategy and oversee its enterprise AI platform and agentic AI initiatives.





The role will involve deploying and managing technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, natural language processing and parsing tools, with a focus on improving operational efficiency and managing risks.





Key responsibilities include:





Implementing AI solutions at scale across the bank.

Integrating AI systems with business operations and technology infrastructure.

Identifying high-impact AI use cases.

Working with product management, business, quality assurance, data operations and IT infrastructure teams.

Overseeing AI platforms and agentic AI initiatives.





Who can apply for the ₹1.6 crore AI leadership role?





SBI has set specific experience, age and educational requirements for the chief AI officer position.





Candidates must be 40 to 55 years old as of September 30, 2026, with at least 15 years of professional experience in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) or IT. This must include at least three years in senior leadership positions involving AI, analytics, model oversight, governance or business transformation.





The eligible qualifications include BE, BTech or MTech degrees in specified computer science, IT, electronics or electrical engineering disciplines, or equivalent qualifications. Candidates with qualifications such as MSc or MA in statistics, MSc in computer science, MStat or MCA are also eligible.





An MBA or PGDM with a finance specialisation is preferred. Certifications in machine learning, AI, natural language processing, web crawling and neural networks are also listed as desirable qualifications.





Salary debate puts SBI's AI hiring under scrutiny





The ₹1.6 crore package has sparked discussion among technology professionals on X, with some users questioning whether the compensation is competitive enough for a senior AI leadership position at a large bank.





Some users compared the proposed salary with compensation offered to experienced software engineers at technology companies, while others questioned whether startups could offer more for specialised technical roles.





The discussion reflects the competition banks face as they seek senior AI talent from technology companies, startups and other financial institutions.





Cybersecurity and AI now intersect in SBI's technology push





The recruitment drive comes weeks after SBI reported a cyberattack involving 3,897 customer records, which were reportedly stolen and put up on the dark web, as reported by India Today in October.





While the recruitment notice outlines AI responsibilities across enterprise platforms, risk management and operational efficiency, the timing has brought the bank's technology hiring into sharper focus.





As SBI expands its AI infrastructure and brings in specialists across leadership, governance and architecture, its challenge will extend beyond adopting new tools to building systems that can support scale, operational resilience and risk oversight across a large banking network.