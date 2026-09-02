EY offers bonuses of up to $25,000 for skills AI can't replace

As artificial intelligence reshapes how organisations operate, Ernst & Young (EY) is placing a financial premium on skills it believes technology cannot easily replicate.





The Big Four professional services firm has announced a $100 million investment in a new employee rewards programme designed to recognise workers who combine technological adoption with leadership, sound judgement, adaptability and teamwork. According to the company, the initiative will reward employees who deliver meaningful business outcomes, contribute to organisational culture and provide strong client service.





The announcement reflects a broader debate across industries about the future balance between technological capability and human expertise as AI becomes increasingly embedded in day-to-day work.





Human capabilities move into focus





EY US announced the programme on 31 August, positioning it as part of its effort to build what it describes as a "tech-led, human-powered" workforce.





While organisations continue to accelerate AI adoption to improve productivity, automate routine tasks and analyse information more efficiently, EY's latest move suggests companies are also reassessing which workforce capabilities will remain critical in an increasingly automated environment.





The programme focuses on employees who can effectively combine technology with qualities such as:





Judgement

Leadership

Adaptability

Collaboration

Business understanding





According to the company, these capabilities remain essential as workplaces become more dependent on AI tools and digital technologies.





Three reward categories





The $100 million programme has been structured around three separate recognition categories.

The first category, "Everyday leadership", will recognise employees who help teams learn, collaborate, experiment and lead through their day-to-day work.





The second category, "Transformation that drives measurable results", will reward employees whose contributions create meaningful business outcomes through innovation, technology adoption, growth initiatives or operational improvements.





The third category, "Game-changing impact for the enterprise", is aimed at recognising individuals or teams whose work delivers a significant and lasting impact on the organisation.

The programme is designed to extend beyond senior leadership teams.





EY said employees across the organisation will be able to recognise colleagues for their contributions.





Awards range from spot bonuses to larger payouts





According to reporting by The Wall Street Journal, the programme includes both immediate recognition awards and larger performance-based payouts.





Potential rewards include:





Spot bonuses of up to $500

Awards of up to $25,000 for individuals or teams behind major achievements





The structure reflects a broader effort to encourage behaviours and outcomes that support both business performance and organisational culture.





Building a workforce for an AI era





The initiative arrives at a time when companies across sectors are reassessing workforce strategies in response to rapid technological change.





Many organisations are investing heavily in AI training and digital skills development. EY's programme adds another dimension to that conversation by linking financial rewards to capabilities associated with human decision-making and leadership.





Dante D'Egidio, EY Americas CEO and US Managing Partner, said the investment is intended to prepare employees for a rapidly changing business environment.





"The pace and complexity of change in our industry require confident leadership," he said.





"This significant investment reinforces our commitment to building the workforce of the future by recognising the skills and behaviours needed to lead our profession and serve our clients with excellence."





A signal of changing workplace priorities





The programme highlights a growing recognition among employers that technical proficiency alone may not be sufficient as AI adoption expands.





While organisations continue to invest in automation and digital transformation, demand for skills such as leadership, judgement and adaptability appears to be rising alongside technological capability.





With a $100 million commitment behind the initiative, EY's latest move underscores how companies are increasingly seeking employees who can navigate complexity, lead change and apply technology in ways that deliver measurable business value.