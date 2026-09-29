Infosys may move up to 33% employees into specialist AI roles

Infosys is reportedly preparing a significant workforce transition that could see between a quarter and one-third of its employees move into specialist roles, reflecting the growing importance of AI, advanced engineering and domain expertise across the technology services industry.





According to a report by The Economic Times, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company discussed the plan during its annual three-day Americas confluence in Washington, DC, where management met partners, advisers and analysts.





The reported move comes as Infosys continues to expand its AI capabilities, invest in specialist talent and redesign workforce structures to support emerging client demands.





Specialist skills move to the centre of workforce strategy





The reported workforce shift highlights how large IT services firms are increasingly prioritising specialised capabilities over traditional generalist talent models.





According to people cited by The Economic Times, Infosys is also recruiting from leading Indian institutes and US universities, often competing directly with AI laboratories and technology firms for highly sought-after engineering talent.





The publication reported that the company's specialist talent strategy forms part of a broader effort to strengthen capabilities in AI and advanced technology domains.





AI investments shape talent priorities





Infosys has steadily expanded its AI-focused talent initiatives over the past two years.





The company has introduced specialised internal categories, including AI "builders" and AI "masters", while continuing to train employees across business functions in artificial intelligence and generative AI technologies.





Key developments include:





More than 275,000 employees trained in AI and generative AI as of June 2025

Continued hiring of professionals with proven generative AI expertise

Ongoing upskilling programmes for existing engineering talent

Expansion of specialist AI capability frameworks across the organisation





The company's workforce strategy reflects a wider industry trend where technology firms are seeking deeper expertise in AI development, deployment and enterprise integration.





Frontier engineering push gains momentum





The reported specialist-role plan follows Infosys' previously announced ambition to build a dedicated frontier engineering workforce.





Speaking during the company's July post-earnings press conference, CEO Salil Parekh said Infosys aims to build a pool of 6,000 frontier engineers over the next few years.





The initiative is intended to strengthen the company's ability to deliver advanced AI, engineering and digital transformation programmes for global clients.





Industry observers view specialist engineering talent as increasingly important as enterprises move beyond AI experimentation and focus on large-scale implementation.





Industry-wide shift towards specialised AI roles





Infosys is not alone in reshaping workforce structures around AI.





Across the technology sector, companies are creating new categories of specialist roles designed to support AI adoption and enterprise deployment.





These positions increasingly include:





Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs)

Agent architects

Agent orchestrators

AI platform specialists

Enterprise AI implementation experts





The emergence of these roles reflects growing demand for professionals who can combine technical expertise with business context and client-facing problem-solving capabilities.





Talent transformation enters a new phase





The reported workforce changes suggest a broader evolution in how large technology services companies define competitiveness.





For decades, scale and delivery capacity were central differentiators for the sector. Today, AI adoption is pushing organisations to place greater emphasis on specialised expertise, advanced engineering skills and domain knowledge.





While Infosys has not publicly confirmed the reported workforce transition, its investments in AI training, specialist hiring and frontier engineering indicate a clear focus on building deeper technical capabilities.





As enterprises accelerate AI deployment across industries, demand for specialised talent is likely to remain a defining theme across India's technology services sector.