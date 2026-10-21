Leena AI secures strategic investment from IBM Ventures for enterprise AI growth

Leena AI has secured a strategic investment from IBM Ventures, the venture capital arm of IBM, as demand grows for artificial intelligence agents that can manage business processes from start to finish.





The investment will support the growth of Leena AI’s enterprise platform, which deploys autonomous AI agents to handle employee requests and execute multi-step workflows across existing business software.





AI agents target back-office operations





Leena AI’s AI Colleague platform operates across human resources, IT and Finance, integrating with enterprise systems including SAP, Workday, Salesforce, Oracle and ServiceNow.





Unlike conversational AI tools designed primarily to answer questions, the platform is built to carry out tasks and complete workflows within the systems organisations already use.





According to the company’s announcement, Leena AI automates operations for more than 500 enterprises globally. The company also said it had been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for three consecutive years.





IBM Ventures sees potential in enterprise automation





Adit Jain, co-founder and chief executive of Leena AI, said businesses increasingly want AI systems capable of completing operational tasks rather than simply responding to queries.





“Enterprises are done experimenting with AI that talks. They want AI that does: agents that own a process, do the job and close the loop inside the systems they already own,” Jain said.





He added that IBM’s backing signalled confidence in the potential of agentic AI for large organisations.





Emily Fontaine, global head of IBM Ventures, said Leena AI’s focus on back-office operations addressed the complexity of applying agentic AI across HR, IT and Finance.





“Leena AI's approach complements IBM's work in AI orchestration and governance, and we look forward to supporting the team as it scales,” Fontaine said.





Investment adds to existing investor backing





IBM Ventures invests in early-stage and growth-stage companies developing enterprise technologies across artificial intelligence, security and quantum computing. Its investment strategy includes businesses whose capabilities complement IBM’s portfolio and serve its global enterprise clients.





The investment adds IBM Ventures to Leena AI’s existing group of backers, which includes Greycroft and Bessemer Venture Partners. The announcement did not disclose the investment amount or the terms of the deal.