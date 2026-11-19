HR technology company Gloat has rebranded as Synq, marking a shift towards an AI-native human capital management (HCM) platform designed to execute HR processes rather than simply store employee information.





Announcing the transition, Shlomo Weiss, COO of Synq, said the company was beginning a new chapter after nearly a decade under the Gloat name. The repositioning centres on AI agents capable of managing HR workflows, with employees interacting through platforms such as Slack, Microsoft Teams and Copilot.





The company’s messaging reflects a broader shift in HR technology, where vendors are increasingly moving beyond systems of record towards tools that can perform tasks, coordinate processes and act on information.





From storing employee information to executing HR processes





Synq’s positioning draws a distinction between conventional HR software and AI-powered systems designed to carry out work.





According to the company, traditional HR platforms have largely focused on maintaining employee records, organisational structures, forms and other information, while much of the coordination and follow-up work remains with HR teams.





Synq claims about half of HR work still happens outside HCM systems, creating an opportunity for AI to take on processes that currently require manual intervention.





The company says its platform allows HR teams to describe how a process should work, after which the system builds the workflow and executes it. The platform is designed to operate across workplace tools, including Slack, Teams and Copilot, while retaining human oversight where required.





The approach places workflow execution at the centre of the product, rather than treating AI as an additional layer for retrieving information or answering employee queries.





What Synq says its AI-native HCM will do





The company's platform is built around an AI agent that can manage HR processes from beginning to end, according to its website and announcement.





Its stated capabilities include:

Workflow creation: HR teams can describe processes in natural language, with Synq claiming it can build workflows within minutes.

End-to-end execution: The platform is designed to run processes rather than leave employees responsible for manually coordinating each step.

Integration with workplace tools: Employees can interact with the system through Slack, Teams and Copilot.

Human oversight: Organisations can retain human involvement at points they choose within workflows.

Record keeping: Synq says actions carried out through the system are recorded, bringing execution and documentation together.





The company also says customers can deploy Synq either as their HCM platform or alongside their existing HCM systems, suggesting it is positioning itself for organisations that may not want to replace their current HR technology infrastructure.





Why the company is moving towards an agent-led model





Synq's rebranding comes with a change in how it describes the role of HR software. Rather than functioning primarily as a repository for employee information, the company wants the platform to handle the operational work associated with HR processes.





The shift also reflects the company's stated experience with the limitations of existing systems. Synq says its founders observed how employees and HR teams continued to rely on queues, follow-ups and additional tools despite having software designed to manage workforce information.





The company says it rebuilt its approach around an agent capable of acting on decisions and carrying out tasks, rather than adding another dashboard or portal to existing systems.





However, the announcement does not disclose specific customer adoption figures, productivity gains, implementation timelines or independently measured reductions in HR workload.





Gloat's transition to Synq brings a new product focus





Synq's website identifies Ben Reuveni as co-founder and CEO, Danny Shteinberg as co-founder and chief product officer, and Amichai Schreiber as co-founder and CTO.





The company says it is backed by investors including Generation Investment Management, Accel, PICO Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Lumir, Eight Roads and Intel Capital.





The rebrand retains the company's existing team and customer relationships, according to Weiss, while presenting its AI-native HCM platform as its next phase of development.





HR technology's next test will be execution





Synq's positioning raises a broader question for the HR technology market: whether AI-powered platforms can reliably move from assisting employees to completing workflows with limited manual intervention.





For HR teams, the potential shift would mean spending less time coordinating routine processes and more time on employee experience, workforce planning and organisational decisions. However, the value of such systems will depend on how reliably they execute tasks, integrate with existing infrastructure and maintain appropriate human oversight.





Synq is making execution the central proposition of its new identity. The extent to which AI agents can take over HR work at scale, rather than simply streamline it, will ultimately determine whether the model delivers on its promise.