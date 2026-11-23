With AI reshaping workplace expectations, HR technology company Remote is making AI proficiency a requirement for its workforce, giving employees paid time to learn while linking course completion to performance reviews.





The company's chief executive, Job van der Voort, has made AI training mandatory for approximately 2,000 employees, offering them five hours of company time to complete the learning programme, according to Fortune.





Employees who fail to complete the course could face consequences during their performance assessments, with the CEO making it clear AI adoption is now an expectation rather than an optional skill.





AI training becomes a workplace requirement





Van der Voort said companies should take responsibility for preparing their employees to work with AI instead of expecting them to independently adapt to changing technology.





Remote has launched a free AI crash course through aiforactualwork.com, with the first course made compulsory for its workforce. The programme aims to establish a baseline level of AI understanding and usage across the company.





Speaking to Fortune, van der Voort said employers should equip people they have hired with the skills required to work in an increasingly AI-driven environment, rather than simply replacing existing employees with new talent.





He said companies would not be able to replace their entire workforce with people who already understand AI, making employee training an important part of the transition.





Skipping the course could affect performance ratings





Remote has also attached an accountability measure to the training programme. Employees who do not complete the course will not receive a 'meeting expectations' rating in their performance reviews, van der Voort told Fortune.





The CEO said the company communicated the requirement clearly to employees, adding that everyone eventually completed the course.





The approach reflects a shift in how organisations may assess technology adoption, with AI proficiency increasingly becoming part of employees' expected capabilities rather than a specialised skill limited to certain teams.





CEO says employees can learn AI without formal training





Van der Voort believes employees should take the initiative to learn AI even when their employers do not provide structured training or dedicated learning time.





He encouraged individuals to use the company's free course to build their skills, saying AI knowledge could prove useful in their current roles or future employment.





The CEO compared AI adoption with earlier technological shifts, including the widespread use of mobile phones and computers, and said employees would need to adapt similarly.





He also suggested employees could use AI tools themselves to understand how to perform tasks, describing the technology as relatively easy to learn.





AI skills increasingly enter the workplace conversation





Remote's approach comes amid growing discussions among business leaders about how employees should develop AI capabilities and integrate the technology into everyday work.





Glean CEO Arvind Jain, previously speaking to Fortune, also suggested employees did not need lengthy formal courses to begin using AI, encouraging them to interact with tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini as they would with colleagues.





As companies increasingly expect employees to work alongside AI, Remote's mandatory programme places the responsibility on both employers and employees to prepare for changing workplace requirements, with AI learning now tied directly to performance expectations.