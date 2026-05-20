Cigna Healthcare names Anisha Vaz to lead India HR operations

Cigna Healthcare has appointed Anisha Vaz as Head of Human Resources for India, strengthening its senior people leadership team as the company continues expanding its operations and workforce capabilities in the country.





In her new role, Vaz will oversee the company’s India HR strategy, including talent management, organisational development, employee experience and workforce transformation initiatives.





The appointment comes as multinational healthcare and insurance companies continue increasing investments in India-based operations, global capability centres and AI-driven workforce systems.





Leadership role to focus on talent and workforce strategy





According to the company, Vaz will lead people and culture initiatives aligned with Cigna Healthcare’s long-term growth strategy in India.





Her responsibilities will include oversight of:





• Talent management

• Employee engagement and experience

• Organisational development

• Workforce transformation initiatives

• HR strategy for India operations





Brings experience across healthcare and technology





Vaz brings more than two decades of experience across human resources, people operations and business partnering functions.





Before joining Cigna Healthcare, she was associated with Optum, where she handled senior HR leadership responsibilities related to:





• Talent strategy

• Organisational effectiveness

• Employee engagement

• Workforce planning





Over the course of her career, Vaz has worked across healthcare, technology and shared services environments, managing initiatives linked to HR transformation, culture development and capability building.





Her experience reflects a wider industry trend in which companies are increasingly seeking HR leaders with expertise spanning operational scale, digital transformation and workforce modernisation.





India continues to emerge as strategic talent hub





Cigna Healthcare’s latest appointment highlights the growing importance of India within the global operating models of multinational healthcare and insurance companies.





Companies across healthcare, enterprise technology and financial services sectors have steadily expanded their India teams over the past several years, particularly in areas such as:





• Digital operations

• Analytics and AI

• Engineering and platform support

• Shared services

• Workforce operations





The healthcare industry has undergone significant workforce transformation since the pandemic, with employers increasingly investing in employee wellbeing, leadership development and future-ready talent systems.





As healthcare companies scale technology-driven operations, HR teams are being tasked with balancing workforce expansion alongside cultural integration and organisational agility.