COO to CEO: Vibhor Jain steps up to lead ONDC’s next phase of growth

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has appointed Vibhor Jain as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, formalising his leadership after a period of transition as the organisation accelerates its expansion.





According to Opportunity India, the appointment took effect on April 7, 2026. Jain, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, had been acting CEO during the interim phase.

His elevation marks a shift to a full-time, centralised leadership structure as ONDC looks to scale its interoperable digital commerce network.





Move brings leadership stability after transition





ONDC’s decision comes after a series of leadership changes over the past year. Former Managing Director and CEO Thampy Koshy stepped down in April 2025 after a three-year tenure, while independent director Arvind Gupta resigned shortly thereafter, according to Opportunity India.





Jain had since been overseeing operations as acting CEO, managing executive responsibilities during the transition.





His formal appointment is expected to bring continuity and clearer accountability at a time when the organisation is moving from build-out to scale.





Focus on execution and ecosystem expansion





ONDC, a government-backed initiative, enables buyers and sellers to transact seamlessly across platforms, aiming to democratise digital commerce in India.





Jain’s elevation comes as the organisation sharpens its focus on execution, ecosystem expansion, and network adoption across sectors.





As previously reported by People Matters, Jain has been closely involved in shaping ONDC’s operational framework and scalable architecture, positioning him to lead the next phase of growth.





Strategic role amid scaling ambitions





In its next phase, ONDC is expected to prioritise operational efficiency and broader participation across its network, as it works to deepen adoption among businesses and consumers.





Jain’s appointment signals a strategic shift towards execution-led leadership, with the organisation seeking to translate its foundational architecture into sustained scale and impact.