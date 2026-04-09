HNGIL names Bharathi Mangaiahgari as chief human resources officer

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited (HNGIL) has appointed Bharathi Mangaiahgari as chief human resources officer, strengthening its leadership team as it pushes ahead with organisational transformation.





According to company information, Mangaiahgari will work closely with senior management on people strategy and workforce planning at a time when the glass manufacturer is focusing on operational priorities following a recent change in ownership.





Appointment amid transformation push





The hiring comes as HNGIL undertakes a broader overhaul under its new owners after being acquired by Independent Sugar Corporation Ltd (INSCO), part of the Uganda-based Madhvani–Turner Group, in September 2025 through the insolvency process.





The company has since been investing in plant modernisation, operational efficiency and sustainability initiatives, while also aiming to expand volumes in domestic and export markets.





Managing director Kumar Krishnan said the appointment comes at a “pivotal time” for the company, adding that Mangaiahgari’s experience would support efforts to build high-performance teams and drive HR transformation.





Veteran HR leader with global experience





Mangaiahgari brings close to three decades of experience in human resources across sectors including technology, manufacturing, renewables, infrastructure, biotech, pharmaceuticals and EPC.





Her career has included international assignments in the US, the UK, Israel and Malaysia, with a focus on integrating HR operations across geographies, implementing digital systems and building leadership pipelines.





She most recently served as vice-president of human resources at Mahathi Infra Services. Prior to that, she was CHRO at Patil Rail Infrastructure, where she oversaw HR functions across a workforce of more than 8,000 employees and led initiatives spanning compliance, governance and HR digitisation.





Business context and operations





Founded in 1946, HNGIL operates in the container glass segment and runs manufacturing facilities across multiple locations in India, including Rishra, Bahadurgarh, Rishikesh, Neemrana, Naidupeta and Puducherry.





The company serves customers in more than 23 countries and was responsible for establishing India’s first fully automated glass manufacturing plant.