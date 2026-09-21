Julius Baer appoints Jayesh Kothari as Chief HR Officer for India

Julius Baer India has appointed Jayesh Kothari as Chief Human Resources Officer, India, effective 17 September 2026, as the wealth management firm expands its operations and strengthens its organisational capabilities in the country.

Kothari will support the firm’s growth plans, including an expansion of its relationship manager base and mid-office functions, with a focus on leadership development, internal talent and career pathways.

25 years in financial services

Kothari brings more than 25 years of HR experience across the financial services sector, having worked with businesses spanning private banking, investment banking, markets, asset and wealth management, insurance and shared services.

His experience includes working across business growth and transformation, with a focus on talent strategy, leadership development and organisational effectiveness.

Kothari joins Julius Baer from Barclays, where he spent 11 years in senior HR leadership positions.

Barclays experience

Most recently, Kothari served as Interim HR Business Partner for Barclays’ Private Bank business, supporting the UK and Crown Dependencies as well as international private banking operations across Switzerland, Monaco, Ireland, the UAE, India and Singapore.

Before that, he was HR Business Partner for Barclays Private Bank in APAC. During his time at Barclays, Kothari worked on talent strategies and business transformation initiatives.

Earlier HR leadership roles

Before joining Barclays, Kothari held senior HR positions at Kotak Mahindra Capital, Lehman Brothers, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

He holds an MBA in Human Resources and a PG Certificate in Human Resource Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

His appointment comes as Julius Baer focuses on building leadership depth and organisational capabilities alongside its expansion in India.









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