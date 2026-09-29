LIC Mutual Fund appoints Ashis Kumar as MD & CEO

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited has appointed Ashis Kumar as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 26 September 2026.





Kumar takes charge at a key stage in the company's growth, bringing more than three decades of experience across investments, business operations, distribution, marketing and enterprise leadership.





Leadership experience





Before taking on the MD and CEO role, Kumar served as Chief Operating Officer at LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management, where he was responsible for strengthening operational capabilities, improving business efficiency and supporting the organisation's strategic objectives.





Prior to joining LIC Mutual Fund, Kumar held several senior leadership positions at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), including Chief (Investment) and Secretary (Investment) at the Corporation's Central Office.





His experience also spans LIC's marketing operations, where he served as Senior Divisional Manager at the Bangalore Divisions and Regional Manager (Marketing) of the Karnataka Unit in the South-Central Zone.





Kumar said, “The Indian asset management industry stands at an important inflection point. I am happy to be part of this journey and to work alongside our stakeholders in shaping its future growth. LIC Mutual Fund has a strong legacy, a trusted brand, and a growing presence across investor segments"





He added, “Our focus will be on delivering consistent investment outcomes, strengthening our product and distribution capabilities, enhancing the investor experience, and harnessing technology to drive scale and efficiency.





“Together with our employees, distribution partners, and stakeholders, we will continue to build a future-ready organization committed to creating long-term value for investors,” he concluded.





Education and credentials





Kumar is a graduate of St. Xavier's College, Ranchi, and has completed the Post Graduate Executive Programme from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. He is also a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India and an NSE-certified market professional.





His appointment comes as LIC Mutual Fund continues to strengthen its business, investment and distribution capabilities across India's growing asset management landscape.





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