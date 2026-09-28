Axon Developers appoints Indrani Nandi Deb as Head of HR

Axon Developers has appointed Indrani Nandi Deb as Head of Human Resources, bringing extensive experience in organisational design, talent strategy and business transformation to the role.





Aligning people strategy with growth





Indrani's professional profile describes her approach as "Architectural HR", focused on linking organisational culture and workforce structures with business growth, operational efficiency and long-term scalability.





Her experience spans leadership talent acquisition, strategic restructuring and HR digitisation across Real Estate, IT, Consulting, EPC and energy.





She has also worked on building talent frameworks for organisations navigating growth and complex operating environments.





Building organisational capability





Indrani's expertise includes designing leaner and agile organisational structures, alongside change management frameworks that enable businesses to adapt to evolving market requirements.





Her credentials include certifications in Hogan, Thomas, OPQ-32R and SHL psychometric assessments, as well as a global compensation and benefits certification from Mercer. She is also a POSH Certified Master Trainer through CEB.





Industry and academia engagement





Axon Developers announced the appointment on LinkedIn, highlighting Indrani's 24 years of leadership experience across L&T, TCS & SP Group, along with her HR transformation work and industry-academia engagement with IIMs and XLRI.





Ankit Kansal, Founder and Managing Director, Axon Developers said, "Excited to welcome Indrani Nandi Deb as Head – HR at Axon Developers! With 24 years of leadership experience across L&T, TCS & SP Group, and a strong track record in HR transformation and Industry-Academia engagement with IIMs & XLRI, Indrani brings incredible depth to our team. Welcome aboard, Indrani! Excited for what's ahead."





Her appointment adds senior HR leadership to Axon Developers as organisations increasingly link workforce structures, leadership capabilities and people strategy with business growth.









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