super.money appoints Rohan Khara as Chief Product Officer to strengthen UPI and digital banking play

super.money, the youth-focused UPI and credit-led fintech platform backed by the Flipkart Group, has appointed Rohan Khara as Chief Product Officer, as it looks to expand its product offering across payments, credit and commerce.

Khara brings close to two decades of experience across product management, financial services and consumer technology.

He has held senior product leadership roles at BharatPe, FairMoney, Gojek and MobiKwik, with experience building financial products across India, Indonesia and Nigeria.

Product leadership

At BharatPe, Khara served as Chief Product Officer, where he led product development and innovation across the company's merchant and consumer businesses.

Before BharatPe, he was Managing Director, India at FairMoney, having previously served as the company's Chief Product Officer for Nigeria and India. He was also part of the founding team of Gojek's Financial Services business in Jakarta, where he worked on financial products for emerging markets.

His experience spans building and scaling financial services products, with a focus on translating consumer needs into digital experiences and technology-led products.

Commenting on the appointment, Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO, super.money said, “super.money has built strong momentum by challenging the 'traditional role' of a payments app.

He added, “We are now at an important inflection point, where we are focusing on building a broader financial platform that can create value for consumers across how they pay, borrow and shop.”

“Rohan has spent his career building products at the intersection of technology, financial services and consumer behaviour, across some of the most dynamic markets in the world. His product leadership will be instrumental as we build the next generation of financial experiences for India’s young, digitally native consumers,” Sikaria further said.

UPI and digital transactions

Khara's appointment comes as super.money looks to build beyond the traditional payments app model by bringing payments, rewards, credit and commerce together on one platform.

The company aims to use its UPI-led platform to create greater value from everyday digital transactions, including through rewards, credit access and affordability at the point of purchase.

Speaking on joining super.money, Rohan Khara, Chief Product Officer, super.money said, “What stands out about super.money is the strength of the consumer proposition it has built in a remarkably short period of time. It has earned the trust and engagement of a new generation of Indian consumers by rethinking what a payments experience can deliver.”

“I’m excited to build on that foundation and create products that turn everyday transactions into lasting financial value across UPI, credit and commerce.”

Expanding financial services

As UPI continues to drive India's digital payments ecosystem, super.money is positioning its platform around a wider set of financial needs beyond transactions.

Its offering combines payments, rewards, credit and commerce, with the company seeking to enable consumers to earn on transactions, build their credit footprint through responsible repayment behaviour and access greater affordability when making purchases.





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