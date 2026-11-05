After Microsoft, Google expands voluntary buyouts to employees in five countries

Google has expanded its voluntary employee buyout programme to five more countries as the technology giant looks to control costs while increasing investments in artificial intelligence.





The company confirmed to Reuters that it began offering voluntary exit packages in June to employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. The expansion comes as major technology companies reassess workforce requirements and redirect resources towards AI development.





The latest move follows similar voluntary exit programmes introduced by Google in parts of the US and the UK since last year. The company has not disclosed how many employees have accepted the latest offers.





Google extends employee exit programme across global markets





Google said some of its teams introduced voluntary exit programmes with severance packages in 2025. The company expanded the initiative internationally in June this year to support its changing business priorities.





A Google spokesperson told Reuters, "This past summer, in June, we expanded this program globally in a few countries to support our important work ahead."





The latest expansion reflects Google's efforts to shift resources towards business areas it considers strategic, particularly artificial intelligence and cloud computing.





Although Alphabet's workforce has grown steadily in recent quarters, the company has been reviewing its organisational priorities amid rising expenditure on AI infrastructure and development.





The buyout programme also offers employees an option to leave if they no longer identify with the company's pace or strategic direction, according to executives cited by Reuters.





Microsoft also offers voluntary buyouts amid cost pressures





Google's latest move comes as other technology companies examine workforce costs alongside substantial investments in artificial intelligence.





Microsoft recently offered voluntary buyouts to approximately 60,000 employees, according to Reuters. The initiative formed part of the company's efforts to manage expenses.





The developments point to a broader workforce shift across major technology companies as they balance investment in emerging technologies with operational costs.





For Google, the restructuring also involves prioritising recruitment in areas expected to support its longer-term business strategy.





AI and cloud teams remain outside previous buyout offers





Google executives have repeatedly identified AI and cloud computing as important hiring priorities during quarterly earnings presentations.





Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkenazi has highlighted these areas as key destinations for future hiring and resource allocation.





In previous voluntary exit programmes, employees working in Google Cloud and DeepMind, Alphabet's artificial intelligence research unit, were excluded from the offers.





The latest expansion appears to follow a similar approach, although Google has not provided a detailed breakdown of all the divisions covered across the five countries.





The company has also, in at least one instance, followed voluntary exit offers to a division with subsequent layoffs, Reuters reported.





Switzerland programme offers up to 12 months' salary





Switzerland provides a closer look at how Google's latest voluntary exit programme has been implemented.





The company employs approximately 5,000 people in Switzerland, where Zurich serves as a major engineering hub.





Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters that the latest programme covered several divisions in the country but excluded DeepMind.





Employees began leaving in August after Google announced the packages in mid-June. Applicants received responses by mid-July, according to the people cited in the report.





Key details of the Swiss programme include:





Severance payment: Employees who accepted the offer received one month's salary for every year of service.

Maximum payout: The severance package was capped at 12 months' salary.

Programme coverage: Multiple divisions were included, while DeepMind was excluded.

Employee departures: At least four employees in one team of approximately 50 accepted the offer, according to one source cited by Reuters.





Google had previously reduced its Swiss workforce in 2023, laying off more than 200 employees. The earlier cuts prompted staff protests and a walkout.





Big Tech workforce priorities continue to shift





Google's expanded buyout programme highlights the changing employment landscape across the global technology industry as companies increase spending on AI capabilities.





The company has not disclosed the total number of employees covered by the latest offers or how many have accepted them.





For now, its workforce strategy appears focused on redirecting resources towards AI and cloud computing while offering voluntary exits to employees in selected divisions. The extent of further workforce changes remains unclear.