APCR report finds no proof of organised conversion conspiracy in TCS Nashik case

A fact-finding report by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights has found no evidence to support allegations of an organised religious conversion conspiracy in a workplace harassment case involving Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik.





The report, released on April 23 at the Mumbai Press Club, follows a field visit by a five-member APCR team to Nashik on April 4 to assess the situation on the ground, the publication reported.





Probe findings question central narrative





According to the report, police officials indicated that the nine FIRs registered in connection with the case contain varying and, at times, inconsistent allegations.





Citing details carried by The Free Press Journal, APCR said the ‘love jihad’ angle had been projected as the central narrative in public discourse around the case. However, investigative agencies have not established any organised attempt at religious conversion.





The report states that there is no conclusive material to demonstrate any systematic or coordinated conversion activity, challenging the framing of the case as a broader conspiracy.





Core issue linked to workplace misconduct





Instead, the APCR findings suggest that the matter primarily concerns allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct. Some complaints also include claims of hurting religious sentiments, but these do not amount to evidence of an organised campaign.





The report emphasises that the focus of the investigation should remain on institutional accountability and workplace safety mechanisms rather than communal narratives.





Call for independent inquiry





APCR has called for the investigation to be handed over to a retired judge to ensure impartiality. It has also demanded narco tests for both complainants and the accused.





The press conference announcing the findings was attended by representatives from several civil society organisations, including the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Citizens for Justice and Peace and the Bombay Catholic Sabha.





Questions raised over FIRs and investigation





APCR national secretary Nadeem Khan questioned the basis of the FIRs and the conduct of the investigation. “It is difficult to believe that someone can be forced to observe fasts round the clock. The FIRs filed by the police raise several questions, and their role has become questionable,” he said, according to National Herald.





Former journalist and Nashik-based activist Niranjan Takle said the first FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of an individual who was neither a victim nor an employee of TCS. He added that several allegations across FIRs were vague and difficult to substantiate.





Takle also alleged that the controversy may have been amplified to divert attention from a separate sexual exploitation case in Nashik involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.













Emphasis on workplace safety





Teesta Setalvad, secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace, said the central issue should be workplace safety and institutional responsibility. She noted that workplace sexual harassment cases formed a relatively small proportion of the 12,019 complaints reported by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women in 2023–24.





“The focus should be on sexual harassment, institutional mechanisms, and ensuring a safe work culture, not on communalising the issue. Crimes must never be linked to any one caste or community,” she said.



The report adds a new dimension to the ongoing case by shifting attention away from allegations of organised religious conversion towards procedural and workplace-related concerns.





It also raises broader questions about how such cases are framed and investigated, particularly in high-profile corporate settings where narratives can quickly influence public perception.





With calls for an independent probe and further scrutiny of investigative processes, the case is likely to remain under close watch as authorities continue their inquiry.