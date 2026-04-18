TCS says Nida Khan was not part of HR in Nashik, brings in COO and Deloitte for deeper investigation

Tata Consultancy Services has issued a detailed statement outlining the structure of its internal investigation into the Nashik case, clarifying that Nida Khan did not hold any human resources role and setting out a multi-layered review led by senior leadership with external oversight.





The statement goes beyond a standard response, laying out specific actions, governance mechanisms, and factual clarifications as the company faces growing scrutiny.





Investigation to be led by COO with external counsel





TCS said it has “set in motion” a formal internal investigation led by its President and COO, Aarthi Subramanian, supported by external experts.





The company has engaged teams from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to assist in the process. This effectively places the probe under both operational leadership and external legal and advisory scrutiny.





In parallel, TCS has constituted an oversight committee chaired by independent director Keki Mistry. The company said the findings of the internal investigation will be submitted to this committee, which will review outcomes and oversee the implementation of any recommendations.





Company sets out ‘facts on record’ on employee role





A significant portion of the statement is devoted to clarifying the role of Nida Khan, who has been repeatedly described in sections of the media as part of the HR function.





TCS said this characterisation is incorrect. It stated that Khan “is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment”, and clarified that she was employed as a process associate without any leadership responsibilities.





Operations continue, shutdown reports denied





TCS also addressed speculation about the status of its Nashik facility, stating that the unit “continues to operate and serve our clients”. It added that reports suggesting the office had been shut down are “absolutely untrue”.





This clarification comes amid heightened attention on the unit following police action and local developments.













Preliminary review finds no complaints on formal channels





On internal grievance mechanisms, TCS said that while a detailed review is still underway, its initial assessment has not identified any complaints of the nature being alleged.





The company stated that a preliminary review of systems and records found no complaints lodged through either its ethics helpline or POSH channels.





This assertion is central to the company’s defence, even as allegations indicate that multiple women have come forward with claims of harassment and inaction over several years.





Conduct standards and cooperation with authorities





The statement reiterates TCS’s broader stance on workplace conduct, saying it holds itself to the “highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct” and remains committed to employee safety, dignity, and wellbeing.





It also emphasises a “zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct” and confirms that the company is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.





Case continues to evolve





The case originated from a complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct under the pretext of marriage, and has since widened with additional complaints and arrests. One of the accused, Nida Khan, has approached a court seeking anticipatory bail.





TCS’s detailed statement marks a shift towards a more structured and visible response, combining internal review, external advisory support, and board-level oversight.





The next phase will depend on the findings of both the internal investigation and the ongoing police probe, with implications for accountability as well as the company’s internal governance processes.