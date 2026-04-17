Deloitte cuts parental leave, PTO and IVF benefits for select employees

Deloitte is scaling back parental leave, paid time off and fertility-related benefits for a section of its US workforce, as part of a broader restructuring of its talent model.





The changes, which affect employees classified under the firm’s “Center” talent segment, will come into effect from January 1, 2027, according to internal documents and a meeting recording reviewed by Business Insider.





The move signals a shift in how the Big Four firm allocates benefits across different categories of employees, particularly those in internal-facing roles.





Benefits reset tied to talent restructuring





The cuts are part of a wider organisational overhaul announced internally in January. According to Business Insider, Deloitte has introduced a new talent architecture that segments its workforce into four categories: Center, Core, Project and Domain.





The “Center” model broadly includes employees in support functions such as administration, IT support and finance. While the firm has not disclosed how many employees fall under this category, Deloitte employs around 181,000 people in the US.





A Deloitte spokesperson told Business Insider that the firm is “modernising its talent architecture” to better align roles, skills and market expectations. The spokesperson added that benefits would be tailored for a smaller subset of professionals.





What is changing for employees





The most visible impact is on family and leave-related benefits. Documents cited by Business Insider show that paid parental leave for affected employees will be reduced from 16 weeks to eight weeks.





Annual paid time off will also be cut by five to ten days for most employees in the segment, depending on tenure and seniority. For instance, an employee with a decade at the firm could see PTO reduced from 30 days to 20 days.





In addition, Deloitte will discontinue further accruals under its pension plan for this group after December 31, the report said.





Fertility and family-building support is also being scaled back. Employees in the impacted segment will lose a $50,000 adoption and surrogacy reimbursement, which covers IVF-related expenses.





Despite these reductions, some benefits will remain intact. Employees will continue to receive medical and dental coverage, a wellbeing subsidy, bereavement leave and tuition assistance. The firm will also retain companywide holidays and “disconnect days”.





Internal reactions and employee sentiment





The changes have drawn concern among some employees. One long-tenured worker in the affected category described the benefits as previously “amazing” but said the revisions felt like a “huge regression."





The restructuring also introduces new job titles and leadership layers, signalling a deeper shift in how Deloitte is organising its workforce beyond compensation and perks.



Deloitte’s move comes amid a broader recalibration across corporate America, where firms are tightening costs and reassessing employee benefits.

