Bosch has declined to comment on reports of a potential sale of part of its India technology and product development operations, with TCS reportedly among the prospective buyers.





The company said it would not comment on reports surrounding the proposed transaction, which could involve up to 3,000 employees moving to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), according to Mint's report published on 19 November.





In an official statement shared with People Matters in response to the report, Bosch Group in India said it was refraining from commenting on what it described as market speculation and unverified statements.





The statement reads: “In reference to the recent news articles published around the potential sale of part of Bosch India operations, we would like to clearly state that Bosch Group in India refrains from commenting on market speculations and unverified statements.”





The company has not confirmed the reported transaction or disclosed any details regarding a potential transfer of employees.





What the report said about the proposed transaction





Mint reported that TCS was in early discussions to acquire part of Bosch's India technology and product development operations, in a transaction that could involve up to 3,000 employees.





The report indicated that the discussions could move to the board level next month, although the scope and terms of the potential transaction remain unclear.





The reported deal comes as Bosch considers transferring some technology and product development activities as part of cost-containment efforts. For TCS, the move could expand its engineering talent pool and capabilities in areas linked to emerging technologies, including physical AI.





Physical AI refers to the application of artificial intelligence in machines and physical systems, such as robots and autonomous vehicles.





Bosch's technology workforce has a significant India presence





Bosch established its Indian technology operations in Bengaluru in 1997 through Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), later expanding to Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore.





According to Mint's report, key details of its India technology footprint include:





Global GCC workforce: 28,900 employees

India's share: Approximately four-fifths of the global GCC workforce

Bengaluru: Accounts for around half of the employees

Other locations: Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore





The reported transaction relates to Bosch's technology and product development operations and is distinct from the business of listed Bosch Ltd, India's automotive components manufacturer, according to the report.





TCS has pursued captive technology centre acquisitions





The potential Bosch transaction would come amid TCS's efforts to expand through acquisitions of captive technology and consulting operations, according to the report.





Its recent deals include:





Best Buy's India technology centre , acquired in October.

Porsche's MHP , acquired for $373 million in August.

A five-year, $1.45 billion Porsche IT modernisation contract.





The transfer of captive technology operations can give IT services companies access to established engineering teams and longer-term client engagements. However, integrating employees from captive centres can also create margin pressures, particularly where salary structures are higher.





The Bosch-TCS discussions remain unconfirmed. Bosch's statement does not establish whether negotiations are underway or whether a transaction is being considered, leaving the reported employee transfer, scope of operations and deal terms uncertain.