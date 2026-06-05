CEO, HR officials arrested after Pune IT firm's alleged closure impacts 700 employees

Pune-based IT company Thynk Technology India has come under police investigation after its alleged sudden shutdown left more than 700 employees, interns and fresh graduates without jobs.





Police have arrested Harshal Thakare, the company's CEO, along with the head of training and development and a human resources manager. The arrests follow complaints from employees who alleged they were promised jobs and training opportunities but were later left without employment and, in some cases, unpaid salaries.





The case has raised fresh concerns about recruitment practices, internship programmes and employment protections for early-career technology professionals.





Police allege employees were charged money for jobs





According to investigators, the company recruited hundreds of fresh graduates by claiming it was working on 12 major IT projects and offering employment opportunities.





Police told ANI that candidates were allegedly asked to pay money for training, onboarding and placement-related processes.





Many recruits reportedly completed training programmes and waited for project assignments and formal employment confirmations.





However, police allege the company failed to provide the promised jobs.





Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of Hinjewadi Police Station told ANI that Thakare was arrested for allegedly cheating employees in the name of providing jobs and collecting money from them.





Key allegations under investigation





• More than 700 employees and interns were reportedly affected.





• Candidates were allegedly charged fees linked to training and placement processes.

• Recruits were promised employment opportunities connected to major IT projects.

• Employees claim salaries were not paid for several months.

• Some workers alleged that cheques issued by the company bounced due to insufficient funds.





Police are investigating the allegations and have not yet announced final findings in the case.





Complaints emerged after company allegedly ceased operations





The investigation began after a 25-year-old intern filed a complaint at Hinjewadi Police Station.

According to police, more than 30 additional employees and interns subsequently came forward with similar allegations.





Based on these complaints, authorities registered a case against the company's CEO, head of training and development and a human resources manager.





Reports cited by CNBC-TV18 stated that the company allegedly ceased operations without informing employees, leaving workers uncertain about their employment status and pending payments.





Investigators trace CEO after employees report salary issues





According to police, Thakare allegedly operated the business through multiple smaller offices rather than a single large corporate facility.





Authorities said that as employee complaints regarding unpaid salaries and the company's alleged shutdown increased, Thakare travelled to Nashik and switched off his mobile phone.

Police later traced his location and arrested him.





Investigators are also searching for Soumya Singh, identified as an HR executive, and Dhruvil Parekh, a manager. According to CNBC-TV18, their phones were switched off when police attempted to contact them.





The report added that Thakare told investigators both individuals had resigned before the controversy became public.





Recruitment drives targeted engineering graduates





Police said the company maintained links with several engineering and IT colleges in Pune.





During campus recruitment drives, students were reportedly offered:





• A job opportunity with the company.

• Two months of training.

• A six-month internship.

• A monthly stipend of ₹15,000 during the internship period.





According to investigators, many students joined the programme expecting permanent employment opportunities after completing training and internships.





Employee forum helped escalate complaints





The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) said multiple interns approached the organisation after they stopped receiving salaries.





According to CNBC-TV18, Pavanjit Mane, chief of FITE, said the organisation contacted Hinjewadi Police and requested that a case be registered against the company's management following employee complaints.





Mane stated that the company began operations in August last year and initially paid employees and interns as promised.





However, he said workers allegedly stopped receiving salaries from January onwards.





Employees reportedly received repeated assurances from management regarding delayed payments but claimed the salaries never arrived.





Wider concerns emerge over technology sector closures





The Thynk Technology case comes amid broader concerns around employment stability in parts of the technology sector.





According to statements cited by CNBC-TV18, five IT companies have reportedly shut down over the past eight months, affecting around 5,000 employees.





In the Thynk Technology matter, police investigations remain ongoing, and authorities are continuing efforts to locate additional individuals named in the case while examining allegations related to recruitment practices, unpaid wages and the company's alleged closure.