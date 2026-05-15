Coal India shuts down its solar manufacturing company

Coal India Ltd has dissolved its solar manufacturing subsidiary, formally ending plans to enter integrated solar photovoltaic manufacturing through a dedicated special-purpose vehicle.





The state-owned coal miner said in a regulatory filing that CIL Solar PV Ltd has been struck off the Register of Companies under Section 248(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, and now stands dissolved.





The development marks the closure of a proposed manufacturing initiative that was intended to diversify Coal India’s business beyond conventional coal mining operations.





Solar manufacturing venture formally dissolved





According to the filing, the dissolution followed a public notice issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in April 2026.





The notice stated that the Registrar of Companies proposed to remove the name of CIL Solar PV Ltd under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act.





Coal India had established the subsidiary as a special-purpose vehicle to develop a planned 4 GW solar photovoltaic manufacturing facility in India.





The proposed project was expected to cover the complete solar manufacturing chain, including:





Ingots

Wafers

Solar cells

Solar modules





The facility was part of the company’s broader strategy to build a presence in renewable energy manufacturing.





Diversification strategy faces reset





Coal India had positioned the solar manufacturing venture as part of its long-term diversification roadmap as pressure grows globally on fossil fuel producers to reduce carbon intensity and expand clean energy investments.





The company has increasingly invested in renewable energy projects to support decarbonisation of its operations and reduce dependence on coal-linked growth.





While the manufacturing subsidiary has now been dissolved, Coal India continues to pursue renewable power capacity expansion across India.





The company has announced targets to install:





3 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2027-28

9.5 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2029-30





These projects form part of Coal India’s wider energy transition strategy.





Planned gigafactory aimed at integrated production





The proposed 4 GW manufacturing facility was designed to create an integrated domestic solar production ecosystem at a time when India has been attempting to reduce dependence on imported solar equipment.





Integrated facilities covering ingots, wafers, cells and modules are considered strategically important because India still relies heavily on imports for upstream solar manufacturing components.





Coal India’s entry into the segment had reflected growing interest among large public sector enterprises in expanding into clean energy manufacturing and infrastructure.





However, the latest regulatory filing indicates the company has chosen not to proceed with the dedicated manufacturing vehicle.





Renewable expansion continues despite closure





Despite dissolving the solar manufacturing arm, Coal India has continued investing in renewable energy generation projects and related infrastructure.





The company remains one of several state-owned enterprises attempting to balance legacy fossil fuel operations with emerging clean energy opportunities.





Industry analysts have noted that large-scale integrated solar manufacturing projects require significant capital expenditure, technology partnerships and supply-chain scale, making execution complex even for large industrial groups.





Coal India has not announced any replacement structure or revised manufacturing strategy following the closure of CIL Solar PV Ltd.





The dissolution of the subsidiary nonetheless highlights the challenges traditional energy companies face as they attempt to diversify into renewable manufacturing while continuing to manage their core businesses.