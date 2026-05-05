Coal India mandates uniform policy with fixed dress code for employees

Coal India Limited has introduced a revised uniform policy for its workforce, mandating a fixed dress code and requiring employees to procure at least three sets of uniforms annually from May.





According to reporting by Indian PSU, the policy defines specific colour combinations and attire formats for male and female employees, signalling a move to standardise workplace appearance across the organisation.





Standardised dress code comes into force this month





The updated guidelines set clear expectations on employee attire, with separate prescriptions for men and women.





Key provisions under the new policy:





Mandatory uniform: All employees must adhere to the prescribed dress code

All employees must adhere to the prescribed dress code Annual requirement: At least three sets of uniforms must be procured by each employee

At least must be procured by each employee Implementation timeline: Policy effective from May

Policy effective from May Objective: Improve uniformity, professionalism and institutional image





For male employees, the dress code is fixed and uniform across the workforce. They are required to wear a grey formal shirt paired with black formal trousers.





Multiple attire options for female employees





While the policy standardises colours, it offers women a degree of flexibility in choosing attire formats.





Female employees can select from three options, or combine them based on comfort:

Grey or maroon formal shirt with black formal trousers

Grey or maroon kurta or kameez with black salwar and dupatta

Grey or maroon saree with a black blouse

The company has specified colour consistency across all options, indicating an emphasis on visual uniformity while allowing variation in style.





Policy aims to strengthen workplace consistency





Coal India said the revised policy is intended to bring greater alignment across its workforce and reinforce a professional environment.





The company believes that a standardised dress code will enhance uniformity among employees, improve workplace presentation, and strengthen the overall institutional image of the organisation.



Uniform policies in large public sector organisations are often used to reinforce identity and discipline, particularly across geographically dispersed operations. Coal India’s move reflects an effort to create a consistent visual standard across its subsidiaries and offices.





By mandating both colour schemes and minimum uniform ownership, the company is shifting from informal dress expectations to a clearly defined framework.