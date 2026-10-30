Google adds 10,000 employees in six months, bucking tech’s layoff trend

Google’s workforce grew by roughly 10,000 employees in six months, taking its headcount to 204,757 at the end of September 2026. The increase comes as several major technology companies continue to reduce staffing amid cost pressures and changing investment priorities.





The figures, reported by Google in its third-quarter earnings results, show the company adding employees even as workforce restructuring remains a prominent feature of the global technology industry.





Hiring gains set Google apart from industry trend





Google’s latest employee count represents a notable increase from the end of March. Its workforce has expanded relatively steadily since the second quarter of 2024, with growth accelerating towards the end of 2025, according to Business Insider’s reporting.





The trend contrasts with workforce decisions at some of its largest technology peers. Meta has pursued multiple rounds of cost-cutting, while Microsoft recently introduced a voluntary buyout programme for employees across participating teams.





The contrast does not mean Google has avoided job cuts. The company has undertaken several rounds of layoffs in recent years, including a major workforce reduction announced in January 2023.





Wiz acquisition adds to employee numbers





Part of Google’s workforce increase is linked to acquisitions rather than recruitment alone. The company completed its acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz on 11 March 2026.





Wiz had approximately 2,000 employees, adding to Google’s workforce following the deal. The acquisition therefore accounts for part of the increase recorded over the six-month period.





Google’s employee growth reflects a combination of hiring and corporate expansion, although the available figures do not specify how much of the increase came from each source.





Google’s workforce cuts remain part of the picture





In January 2023, Google announced plans to eliminate approximately 12,000 roles, equivalent to around 6% of its workforce at the time. Business Insider has also reported several smaller rounds of job cuts since then.





The latest increase in headcount therefore follows a period of restructuring rather than a complete departure from workforce reductions.





The company’s latest results also showed quarterly revenue rising 25% year on year, providing a broader picture of business growth alongside the increase in employee numbers.





What the latest numbers indicate





Google’s workforce expansion offers a contrast to the employment strategies emerging across the technology sector. While some companies are reducing headcount, Google has continued to add employees while expanding through acquisitions.





Its September workforce figure also provides a snapshot of how differently large technology companies are approaching staffing amid changes in the industry.





For now, the latest results point to continued workforce growth at Google. Whether this pace is sustained will become clearer in subsequent quarterly disclosures, particularly as the company’s hiring requirements and acquisition activity evolve.