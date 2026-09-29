IndusInd Bank develops specialised banking solutions for India’s 2,117 GCCs

IndusInd Bank has unveiled a specialised banking proposition for India’s fast-growing Global Capability Centre (GCC) sector, seeking to address the increasingly complex financial requirements of multinational organisations operating from the country.





The bank said its new approach brings together corporate and employee banking services under a dedicated GCC relationship model, enabling organisations to manage business, workforce and cross-border banking requirements through a more integrated framework.





The move comes as India’s GCC ecosystem reaches 2,117 centres, representing 32 per cent growth since FY2021, reinforcing the country's position as a key global hub for enterprise operations, technology and innovation.





Banking strategy aligned with GCC growth





According to a regulatory filing by IndusInd Bank, the specialised model combines corporate banking and employee banking capabilities to support the distinct operational needs of GCCs.





The bank stated that the integrated framework is designed to help organisations manage financial operations more efficiently while supporting workforce-related banking requirements across geographies.





"This integrated approach enables GCCs to manage their business, workforce and cross-border banking needs more seamlessly," the bank said in the filing.





The initiative reflects a broader shift in how financial institutions are adapting services for GCCs, which increasingly operate as strategic centres rather than traditional back-office functions.





GCCs move beyond shared services





Commenting on the sector's evolution, Niraj Shah, Country Head Corporate Banking at IndusInd Bank, said India’s GCC landscape has expanded significantly in both scale and complexity.





According to Shah, GCCs are now responsible for a growing range of high-value functions, including:





Technology and digital engineering

Data analytics and business intelligence

Finance and accounting operations

Research and development

Strategic enterprise functions for global organisations





This transition has increased demand for specialised banking services capable of supporting complex treasury, workforce and international transaction requirements.





Rising sophistication reshapes banking needs





Shah noted that as GCCs continue to expand their strategic role within multinational enterprises, their banking expectations are becoming increasingly nuanced.





Key drivers behind evolving GCC banking requirements include:





Cross-border financial operations

Large employee banking ecosystems

Global payment and treasury needs

Talent-centric financial services

Integrated corporate and workforce banking solutions





"As the sector continues to grow in scale and strategic importance, its banking requirements are also becoming more nuanced. IndusInd Bank aims to support these evolving needs through a more integrated banking approach," Shah said.





Focus on a strategic growth segment





India has emerged as one of the world's largest GCC destinations, attracting multinational companies across technology, engineering, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. The continued expansion of these centres is creating new opportunities for banks, technology providers and enterprise service firms.





By introducing a dedicated GCC relationship model, IndusInd Bank is positioning itself to serve a segment that is becoming increasingly important to India's corporate and employment landscape.





On the market front, shares of IndusInd Bank were trading at ₹905, down 0.82 per cent from the previous close on the BSE, according to the information disclosed alongside the announcement.





As India's GCC ecosystem continues to expand and take on more strategic global responsibilities, specialised banking and financial services are likely to become an increasingly important part of the sector's growth story.