Infosys onboards over 1,000 employees as Truist expands Hyderabad GCC

Infosys is expanding its collaboration with US financial services company Truist to scale the bank’s AI-first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, with more than 1,000 colleagues set to be onboarded through the arrangement.





The development forms part of Truist’s efforts to strengthen its India operations and consolidate capabilities currently delivered through multiple suppliers into a more integrated operating model.





The companies said the onboarding milestone would be marked later in October, supporting the continued expansion of Truist’s India-based innovation and operations hub.





Truist consolidates India operations





Under the expanded collaboration, Infosys will draw on its financial services expertise and AI capabilities to support Truist’s transformation initiatives. The operating model will bring AI, technology, data and operations together within a unified delivery framework.





The companies said the approach is intended to reduce dependence on multiple third-party suppliers, simplify global delivery and develop specialised technology talent.





Truist already has contract professionals in India working across engineering, data and operations. The expanded arrangement builds on the companies’ existing relationship and is intended to support closer collaboration across geographies.





AI and technology at the centre of the GCC





Truist is positioning its Hyderabad centre as a strategic hub for innovation, operational capabilities and digital banking services. The bank expects the centre to support a more agile, AI-enabled organisation and improve client experiences.





Steve Hagerman, chief information officer at Truist, said the India centre would help the bank build strategic capabilities through a more integrated operating model.





He said the collaboration was intended to develop lasting expertise, rather than simply increase operational capacity.





For Infosys, the engagement will involve supporting the development and scaling of a self-sustaining centre of excellence. The company will use Infosys Topaz, its AI-focused suite, alongside its financial services expertise and Build, Operate and Transfer enablement model.





What the expanded partnership means





The announcement highlights several priorities for the Hyderabad GCC:





More than 1,000 colleagues: The companies expect to complete the onboarding milestone later this month.

Supplier consolidation: Truist is bringing capabilities delivered through multiple India-based supplier relationships into a more unified operating model.

Integrated delivery: AI, technology, data and operations will be brought together within a single delivery framework.

Skills development: The centre is intended to build specialised technology capabilities and long-term expertise.

Reduced third-party dependence: The model is designed to simplify delivery across geographies and reduce reliance on multiple external providers.





Dennis Gada, executive vice-president and global head of Banking and Financial Services at Infosys, said the partnership would help Truist advance AI-led transformation and build a scalable digital core, with trust and governance incorporated into the approach.





India’s role in Truist’s global operating model





The expansion reinforces India’s role in Truist’s global technology and operations strategy. The Hyderabad GCC is intended to support engineering, data, operations and AI-enabled capabilities as the bank develops a more integrated delivery structure.





The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of the expanded collaboration or provided a detailed breakdown of the roles covered by the onboarding milestone.





The next phase will focus on scaling the centre, integrating capabilities and developing the expertise required to support Truist’s global operations.