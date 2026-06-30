WhatsApp to replace phone numbers with usernames. CEO Kunal Shah says reserve yours now

WhatsApp is preparing to change one of the app's defining features. Instead of sharing a mobile number to start a conversation, users will soon be able to connect using unique usernames, marking one of the messaging platform's biggest privacy-focused updates to date.





The Meta-owned platform has started rolling out username reservations globally from June 29, ahead of a broader launch later this year. Announcing the rollout, WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah urged users to secure their preferred usernames before they are claimed by others.





"Timing is everything. Joined WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours," Shah wrote in a post on X.







A shift away from sharing phone numbers





For years, exchanging phone numbers has been the default way to start conversations on WhatsApp. The introduction of usernames is designed to give users another option, allowing them to connect without revealing their personal mobile numbers.





According to WhatsApp, the feature is intended for situations where users may prefer greater privacy, such as connecting with someone at a networking event, a new classmate, neighbours or community groups.





Unlike usernames on traditional social media platforms, WhatsApp said the feature will remain privacy-focused.





Key differences include:





Users can connect using a username instead of sharing their phone number.

There will be no public directory for browsing usernames.

People must know your exact username before messaging you for the first time.

Existing chats and contacts will continue to work normally using current phone numbers.





An extra layer of privacy





Alongside usernames, WhatsApp is introducing a new security feature called the Username Key.





The optional feature allows users to create an additional key that first-time contacts must enter before sending a message using a username. According to WhatsApp, users can update or change this key whenever they choose, giving them greater control over who can contact them.





The company said end-to-end encryption, blocking and reporting features will continue to function exactly as they do today.





How users can reserve a username





WhatsApp has opened username reservations in phases, with availability varying by region.

Users who receive access can reserve a username by:





Updating WhatsApp to the latest version.

Opening Settings .

. Selecting Account .

. Choosing Username .

. Picking an available username and confirming it.





WhatsApp said usernames can contain up to 35 characters and can be changed, updated or removed at any time.





The company also plans to reserve usernames associated with well-known public figures and celebrities to reduce impersonation. Businesses, creators and organisations will be able to claim usernames that match their existing Instagram or Facebook identities where possible.





Rollout will continue through the year





The feature is being introduced gradually, meaning not every user will see the option immediately.





WhatsApp said users will receive an in-app notification once username reservations become available in their region, while the full feature will roll out over the coming months.





The update represents a significant evolution in how people identify themselves on WhatsApp.





While phone numbers will continue to power existing conversations, usernames are expected to become a new privacy-first identity layer for connecting with new contacts without exposing personal information.