Indian IT services major Wipro has signed an agreement with British oil and gas company BP to take over more than 3,000 employees working in its finance operations across India, Hungary and Malaysia. The employees are expected to transfer to Wipro in 2027, subject to applicable conditions.





The deal marks another instance of a global company shifting in-house support functions to an external IT services provider. Businesses are increasingly using outsourcing arrangements to streamline operations, manage costs and improve productivity through automation and artificial intelligence (AI).





BP will retain oversight of standards and data under the arrangement, while Wipro will take over the employees and the associated finance operations.





BP looks to simplify finance operations





The partnership comes as BP focuses on reducing costs and cutting debt. The company expects the arrangement to improve its finance operations and simplify processes, according to BP Chief Financial Officer Kate Thomson.





Reuters reported that Wipro did not disclose further details of the agreement. BP also declined to comment on what proportion of its overall finance operations workforce would be affected by the transfer.





The arrangement reflects a wider shift in how multinational companies manage their global capability centre (GCC) operations. Instead of retaining certain support functions within their own organisations, companies are transferring teams to specialist service providers.





Such deals can move operational costs off a company's books while allowing service providers to take over established teams and secure longer-term business.





AI reshapes the outsourcing model





The growing adoption of AI is influencing how companies assess their captive operations and outsourcing strategies.





Pareekh Jain, founder of technology advisory firm EIIR Trend, told Reuters that global companies are increasingly considering the transfer of GCC employees to IT services providers as an alternative to layoffs.





Jain also noted that IT services firms are taking on such operations through carve-outs backed by guaranteed outsourcing contracts, typically lasting three to five years. Providers may subsequently seek to expand their engagement by winning additional business from the same clients.





The model gives companies an opportunity to restructure support functions while enabling service providers to build relationships around existing teams and operations.





Wipro and BP have sizeable workforces across the markets





The agreement involves employees across three countries where BP already has a significant workforce.





According to figures cited by Reuters from BP's website:





India: BP has roughly 7,500 employees.

Hungary: The company has more than 3,300 employees.

Malaysia: BP employs around 1,400 people.

Global workforce: BP has approximately 93,700 employees worldwide.





Wipro, meanwhile, employs more than 240,000 people across 65 countries. The Bengaluru-headquartered company provides technology services and consulting to businesses globally.





The transfer is expected to take place in 2027, subject to applicable conditions. Neither company has disclosed the financial value of the agreement or further details about the operating structure.





What the deal signals for India's IT services sector





The Wipro-BP partnership highlights an evolving outsourcing market in which service providers are taking over not only technology projects but also established business operations and the employees running them.





For Indian IT services companies, such arrangements can provide access to experienced teams and multi-year client engagements. However, the scale of future business will depend on contract terms, operational responsibilities and the ability to deliver productivity improvements.





As companies reassess their GCC models amid AI adoption and cost pressures, employee transfers and operational carve-outs could become a more prominent part of the global outsourcing landscape.