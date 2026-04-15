Minimum wage revision in UP: Slab-wise hike announced for Noida and Ghaziabad workers

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a revision in minimum wages for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad, with salaries going up by as much as 21% across different skill categories.





The new wages will come into effect from April 1, 2026, according to an official statement.





How much wages have increased





Under the revised structure, workers will see a monthly increase of up to around ₹3,000 depending on their skill level. Here is the new breakdown for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad:





Unskilled workers: ₹11,313 → ₹13,690

₹11,313 → ₹13,690 Semi-skilled workers: ₹12,445 → ₹15,059

₹12,445 → ₹15,059 Skilled workers: ₹13,940 → ₹16,868





The government said the highest benefit has been given to skilled workers, while ensuring a balanced increase across all categories.





What changes in other areas





The wage revision is not limited to Noida and Ghaziabad. Other districts will also see revised minimum wages.





For municipal corporation areas:





Unskilled: ₹11,313 → ₹13,006

Semi-skilled: ₹12,445 → ₹14,306

Skilled: ₹13,940 → ₹16,025





For other districts:





Unskilled: ₹11,313 → ₹12,356

Semi-skilled: ₹12,445 → ₹13,591

Skilled: ₹13,940 → ₹15,224





Why the government took this step





According to officials, the decision was taken after a review by a high-level committee formed on the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.





The government said the move aims to balance two sides — workers’ demand for higher wages and the needs of industries to stay competitive.





It also clarified that reports claiming a ₹20,000 minimum wage are incorrect and misleading.





Next steps: Permanent wage structure coming





The government has said this is an interim (temporary) increase, and a more permanent wage system will be prepared later.





A wage board will be set up next month to decide long-term minimum wages after consulting workers, employers and other stakeholders.





Officials also said discussions are underway on possible welfare measures such as health support, pensions and education benefits for workers’ families.





Other key developments





A district control room has been set up to handle worker complaints

Authorities have warned against attempts to disturb industrial peace

Government and industry groups are continuing discussions on wages, leave, overtime and working conditions



