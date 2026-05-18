TCS CEO salary jumps to ₹28 crore; company workforce shrinks by over 23,000

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) increased Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan’s total annual remuneration to ₹28.1 crore in FY26, according to the company’s annual report, even as its overall workforce declined by more than 23,000 employees during the year.





The compensation marked a 6.3 per cent rise from the ₹26.52 crore paid to Krithivasan in FY25. The disclosure comes at a time when India’s largest IT services exporter is navigating slower hiring, automation-led operational shifts and cautious global technology spending.





As first reported by Business Today, TCS ended FY26 with 5.84 lakh employees, down from 6.07 lakh a year earlier. The reduction translates into a net decline of 23,460 employees on an annual basis.





Krithivasan’s remuneration was 332.8 times the median salary of TCS employees, the annual report showed.





Breakdown of the CEO compensation package





The company disclosed that Krithivasan’s FY26 pay package comprised salary, benefits and commission components.





Key details include:





₹1.67 crore in salary

₹1.43 crore in benefits, perquisites and allowances

₹25 crore in commission

Total remuneration of ₹28.1 crore in FY26

6.3 per cent increase compared to FY25





TCS said the remuneration increase aligned with employee salary revisions across geographies and reflected market-linked compensation practices.





The company also noted that variable pay remained linked to organisational performance, individual utilisation and employee performance metrics.





Senior management compensation under focus





Apart from the CEO’s compensation, the annual report also disclosed remuneration details for other top executives.





Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, received a total remuneration of ₹18.3 crore in FY26. Her package included:





₹1.5 crore in base salary

₹1.83 crore in benefits and allowances

₹15 crore in commission

Meanwhile, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and TCS, did not draw any commission from the company during the financial year. According to the annual report, he received ₹4.2 lakh as sitting fees.





“As a policy, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, has abstained from receiving commission from the company,” the report stated.





Employee salary revisions ranged between 5 and 8 per cent





TCS said employee compensation revisions during FY26 varied depending on geography, performance and role category.





The company stated that junior and mid-level employees in India received annual increments ranging between 4.5 per cent and 7 per cent, while top performers secured double-digit hikes.





After including promotions and event-based compensation revisions, the overall increase in employee salaries stood between 5 per cent and 8 per cent, the company said.





The annual report also noted that junior and mid-level employees received hikes between 1.5 per cent and 6 per cent in some categories depending on geography and business conditions.





Profit growth remained modest despite strong quarterly performance





The executive compensation disclosures come alongside a mixed financial performance for FY26.





TCS reported a 12.22 per cent increase in net profit for the March quarter at ₹13,718 crore. However, full-year profit growth remained relatively subdued.





For FY26, the company posted:





Profit after tax of ₹49,210 crore, up 1.35 per cent year-on-year

Revenue from operations of ₹2.67 lakh crore, rising 4.58 per cent

Q4 FY26 revenue growth of 9.64 per cent to ₹70,698 crore





The company has continued to focus on large transformation deals, artificial intelligence-led services and operational efficiency as global clients tighten discretionary technology spending.





With hiring momentum slowing across the Indian IT sector, workforce productivity and automation are expected to remain central themes for TCS and its peers in the coming quarters.