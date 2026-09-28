Delhi govt announces 50% WFH mandate from November 1 to tackle winter smog

The Delhi government on Monday announced a series of measures aimed at reducing air pollution during the winter months, including a mandate requiring 50% of employees in government and private offices to work from home from November 1.





According to reports by ANI and Outlook, the measures form part of the Capital's winter pollution mitigation strategy, which is expected to remain in force through February 2027. The government has also introduced higher parking charges, staggered office timings and restrictions on construction-related activities.





Hybrid work and staggered office schedules announced





Under the new rules, government and private establishments will be required to reduce physical workplace attendance by half between November 1, 2026 and February 28, 2027.





During this period, 50% of employees will work remotely, while the remaining workforce will continue operating from office premises.





The government has also revised office timings to spread traffic movement across the city and reduce congestion during peak hours.





Key changes include:





• Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will function from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

• Offices under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will operate from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm

• The revised timings will remain effective from November 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027









Construction activity faces phased restrictions





The government has also imposed restrictions on construction and demolition activities, which are considered a major source of dust pollution during winter.





As per the announced timeline:





• Dust-generating demolition work and outdoor civil construction activities will be prohibited from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027

• A complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be enforced from December 10, 2026 to January 20, 2027





The measures are intended to curb particulate emissions during the period when air quality typically deteriorates across Delhi and neighbouring regions.





Parking charges to double at authorised sites





To discourage the use of private vehicles, the government will also increase parking charges at authorised parking facilities.





According to ANI, parking fees at authorised sites will be doubled from November 1, 2026 and will remain in effect until February 28, 2027.





The higher charges will not apply to parking facilities owned and operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).





Winter pollution concerns drive intervention





The latest measures come as authorities prepare for the seasonal rise in pollution levels that usually begins after the monsoon withdrawal and intensifies during winter.





Delhi routinely experiences deteriorating air quality between November and January due to a combination of local emissions, unfavourable meteorological conditions and increased particulate pollution.





With hybrid work mandates, traffic management measures and restrictions on construction activity, the government is seeking to reduce key sources of emissions during the high-risk pollution period. Further implementation details and compliance mechanisms are expected as the measures take effect from November.