IBM has given some US-based employees in its Consulting division three weeks to choose between relocating to another country or leaving the company, following its decision to end visa and green card sponsorship for most roles in the unit. For Indian professionals, accepting an overseas transfer could also mean a significant salary reduction, with one employee estimating an 80% pay cut for a move to India.





According to a report by Rest of World published on November 23, affected employees have been given two options: secure a position with IBM outside the US or leave the organisation. Employees who decline relocation will reportedly receive three months' severance, with December 31, 2026, set as their last working day.





The development follows an earlier Bloomberg report on November 10, which said IBM was ending immigration sponsorship for the majority of positions in its Consulting division.





The decision could affect foreign professionals who depend on employer-sponsored immigration arrangements to continue working in the US and pursue permanent residency.





An 80% salary reduction could complicate relocation





For Indian employees, an international transfer may not offer a financially equivalent alternative to continuing their careers in the US.





According to Rest of World's report, an IBM employee discussing the development on Blind, an anonymous workplace forum, estimated that relocating from the US to India could result in an approximately 80% reduction in salary.





The estimate reflects an individual employee's experience and has not been independently verified by IBM.





The relocation decision could therefore involve more than a change in geography. Employees may need to assess compensation, family arrangements, career progression and the availability of suitable roles in other countries.





According to Rest of World, employees were informed about the development through individual meetings with managers, described as career discussions.





Blind CEO Sunguk Moon told the publication that affected employees had three weeks to decide between relocation and departure.





The reported exit arrangement includes:





Decision period: Three weeks to consider an overseas transfer.

Relocation option: Find an available position with IBM outside the US.

Severance: Three months' salary for employees who do not relocate.

Reported last working day: December 31, 2026.





Why IBM is withdrawing immigration sponsorship





IBM has attributed the decision to changes in skill availability and client requirements rather than an absence of demand for skilled professionals.





An IBM spokesperson told Rest of World that the company's Consulting division had participated in US high-skilled visa programmes to address skill shortages. However, its participation had declined over several years.





"IBM Consulting participates in US high-skilled visa programs to address skill shortages," the spokesperson said.





The company added that changing skill availability and client needs had led it to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for most such positions.





IBM Consulting employs more than 150,000 people globally, although the company has not disclosed the geographical distribution of its workforce.





The decision is limited to the majority of roles within IBM Consulting and should not be interpreted as a company-wide withdrawal of immigration sponsorship across every IBM business.





India emerges as a major destination for overseas consulting roles





The relocation option comes as IBM continues to maintain a significant consulting presence in India.





Rest of World reported that IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US as of November 19. India accounted for the largest share of these openings.





The geographical distribution of the advertised vacancies was:





India: 1,125 positions

Singapore: 23 positions

United Kingdom: 18 positions

United States: 89 positions





These figures represent vacancies listed on the careers portal at the time of reporting, not confirmed positions available to employees affected by the sponsorship decision.





The availability of international roles could provide some employees with an opportunity to continue working for IBM. However, a transfer would depend on suitable openings, eligibility requirements and compensation arrangements.





US immigration restrictions add to uncertainty for Indian professionals





IBM's decision comes amid increased scrutiny of employment-based immigration programmes under the administration of US President Donald Trump.





In October 2026, the US Department of Labour suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several technology outsourcing companies, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant, from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme.





PERM is an important stage in the employment-based green card process, through which employers generally establish that qualified US workers are unavailable for a particular position before sponsoring eligible foreign employees for permanent residency.





Infosys subsequently disclosed in an October 10 exchange filing that it was aware of the US government's decision to suspend new and pending PERM applications involving certain companies, including itself.





Separately, the Trump administration announced a one-time $100,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B petitions in September 2025. According to the US Department of State, the restriction applies to petitions filed after September 21, 2025, subject to specified exceptions.





These developments have added further considerations for employers and foreign professionals navigating the US immigration system.





India's green card backlog adds another layer to the decision





Indian professionals are particularly exposed to uncertainty surrounding employment-based permanent residency because of the longstanding green card backlog.





According to the National Foundation for American Policy, Indian nationals account for a substantial majority of applicants waiting for employment-based green cards, with some waiting periods extending over several decades.





For professionals who have spent years building careers and personal lives in the US, an employer-sponsored relocation decision can therefore have implications beyond immediate employment.





IBM's latest move places affected employees under a short decision window, with the choice involving continued employment outside the US or an exit package.





The number of employees affected by the sponsorship withdrawal has not been disclosed. The extent to which employees accept international transfers, particularly to India, will also depend on available positions and the compensation offered.