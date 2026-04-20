India slips to 6th largest economy as GDP hits $3.9 to $4.2 trillion

India has slipped to the world’s sixth largest economy, with nominal GDP estimated between $3.9 trillion and $4.2 trillion, according to the latest data from the International Monetary Fund. The ranking places India behind the United States, China, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.





According to NDTV Profit, the shift comes despite continued strong economic growth in domestic terms, indicating that the decline in rank is largely technical rather than structural.





The drop in ranking has been attributed primarily to the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. Since global GDP comparisons are calculated in dollar terms, a softer currency reduces the size of the economy when converted internationally.





Additionally, a revision in the GDP base year has also influenced the nominal output figures, making the economy appear smaller on paper. These statistical adjustments, combined with exchange rate movements, have contributed to the change in global positioning.





Growth trajectory remains intact





Despite the shift in ranking, India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies, with the IMF projecting growth of over 6 to 7 per cent. Economists emphasise that the underlying momentum of the economy remains strong.





Poonam Tandon, Chief Investment Officer at IndiaFirst Life Insurance, said the depreciation of the rupee makes the economy “look smaller in international dollar terms despite the fact that we have been the fastest growing economy in the world”.





She added that currency movements, along with potential foreign portfolio investment inflows and softer crude prices, could support the rupee going forward.





Experts flag perception versus fundamentals





Market participants caution against interpreting the ranking decline as a sign of economic weakness. Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara, said the shift should be viewed with caution rather than alarm.





He noted that domestic growth drivers such as consumer demand, infrastructure spending and services activity remain intact, even as currency fluctuations influence global comparisons.





Senthil Kumar R, CEO and Managing Director at Nitstone Finserv, said the broader economic fundamentals including demand and financial system resilience continue to support a stable trajectory.





Outlook points to recovery in rankings





Projections suggest that India could regain higher positions in the coming years, with several forecasts indicating a return to the fourth spot by 2027 and a potential move to third place in the early 2030s.





The latest ranking underscores how exchange rates and statistical revisions can shape global economic perceptions, even when underlying growth remains robust.