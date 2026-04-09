New pay rules boost PF savings but may reduce monthly take-home

India’s revised wage rules are set to increase provident fund savings for employees but may lead to a reduction in monthly take-home pay, depending on how companies implement the changes.





As firms begin processing April salaries, the impact of the updated wage definition under the labour codes is coming into focus, with adoption varying across organisations, according to reporting by CNBC-TV18.





Wage definition reshapes salary structures





Under the new framework, “wages” must account for at least 50% of total compensation, including basic pay and dearness allowance. This marks a shift from earlier salary structures, where allowances and reimbursements often formed a larger share of total pay.





The change directly affects how companies design compensation packages, particularly for employees with lower basic pay components.





Since statutory benefits such as the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and gratuity are calculated on wages, the revised structure is expected to increase contributions towards these long-term savings instruments.





Take-home pay may fall





Higher PF contributions could result in lower in-hand salaries, especially in cases where employers have already aligned pay structures with the new rules.





However, the reduction in take-home pay is offset by a rise in retirement-linked savings, as both PF accumulation and gratuity payouts increase under the revised wage base.





Implementation will determine impact





Despite the rules being in place, the timing of salary changes will depend on when companies revise their compensation structures.





As a result, not all employees may see an immediate impact in April, with implementation expected to differ across sectors and organisations.





The rollout of the new wage code is likely to reshape both employee earnings and employer cost structures in the months ahead, balancing short-term income pressures with longer-term financial security.