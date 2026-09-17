Amazon employees to receive higher pay, banking benefits and grocery discounts

Amazon has announced a package of compensation and benefits enhancements for its US workforce, including higher starting pay, a new lifetime banking benefit and grocery discounts for employees.





According to details shared by the company, the changes will increase the minimum starting wage for eligible full-time core operations employees to $20 per hour, while average hourly pay will rise to nearly $24 per hour. Amazon said average total compensation exceeds $32 per hour when the value of employee benefits is included.





The move builds on a series of workforce investments made by the company in recent years, including healthcare coverage, education programmes and employee financial wellbeing initiatives.





Pay increase targets frontline operations workforce





Amazon said eligible employees across its core operations network will receive a $1 per hour pay increase, taking the minimum starting wage for full-time operations roles to $20 per hour across the US.





Many of these positions do not require prior work experience.





The company noted that pay progression is supported through an annual step plan, under which employees can receive wage increases during their first three years with the organisation.

According to Amazon, minimum starting pay has increased by more than 17% over the past three years.





A higher wage floor, expanded benefits and structured pay progression reflect growing competition for frontline talent across large-scale operations networks.





Key compensation figures





Minimum starting pay: $20 per hour

$20 per hour Average hourly wage: Nearly $24 per hour

Nearly $24 per hour Average total compensation: More than $32 per hour including benefits

More than $32 per hour including benefits Recent wage growth: More than 17% increase in minimum starting pay over three years





New banking benefit offers lifetime access





Alongside higher pay, Amazon is launching Day 1 Financial, a banking benefit delivered through First Tech Federal Credit Union.





The programme will provide qualified employees and their families with access to banking services they can retain even after leaving Amazon.





According to the company, eligible employees, spouses and children will have access to a range of financial services designed to support long-term financial stability.





Features of the programme include:





No overdraft fees

No monthly maintenance fees

No minimum account balance requirements

No credit history requirement to open standard checking and savings accounts

Access to surcharge-free ATM networks

Up to $300 annually in reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees

Mobile and online banking services

Credit-building programmes

Access to credit cards, vehicle loans and home loans for qualified members





Amazon said the initiative complements Brightside Financial Care, its employee financial assistance service. The company reported that more than 150,000 hourly employees have used Brightside since 2022.





Access to Day 1 Financial is scheduled to begin rolling out in late 2026, with broader availability expected during 2027.





Grocery discounts added to employee benefits package





Amazon is also introducing a new grocery savings programme for US employees beginning 1 October 2026.





The benefit will apply to purchases made through employees' Amazon accounts and can be combined with existing Prime-related discounts.





Under the programme, employees will receive:





10% discount on eligible groceries and everyday essentials purchased through Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market online

on eligible groceries and everyday essentials purchased through Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market online 20% discount on purchases made in Whole Foods Market stores

on purchases made in Whole Foods Market stores Eligibility extending to in-store offerings including hot food and salad bars





The company said the initiative is intended to help employees reduce spending on everyday household purchases.





Part of a broader employee investment strategy





The newly announced benefits add to Amazon's existing employee offerings, which include:





Free Prime membership for eligible employees

Healthcare plans available from day one for eligible full-time employees

Healthcare options starting at $5 per week with $5 copays

Tuition assistance through the Career Choice programme

401(k) retirement savings plans with company matching contributions

Paid parental leave

Mental health and wellbeing support services





Separately, Amazon recently announced plans to invest more than $230 million in higher pay and expanded benefits for more than 100,000 Whole Foods Market employees in the United States.





Focus on financial wellbeing and workforce retention





The latest measures highlight how major employers are broadening workforce strategies beyond salary increases alone. Alongside higher wages, organisations are increasingly investing in financial wellbeing, education support and everyday cost-of-living benefits as part of long-term talent retention efforts.





For Amazon, the expanded package brings together compensation growth, financial services access and household savings support, reinforcing a broader focus on employee experience across different stages of working life.