More than 1 in 3 workers have faked skills at work, survey finds

More than one in three US workers admit to exaggerating their knowledge, skills or professional experience to appear capable and remain competitive, according to a new survey by Addison Group.





The company's 2026 Skill Security Report estimates that 36% of the US workforce, or approximately 64 million people, have taken a “fake it till you make it” approach. The findings point to growing pressure on workers to demonstrate capabilities as technology and employer expectations continue to change.





The report, conducted by Wired Research between 28 August and 2 September 2026, surveyed 1,000 US adults. Of these, 656 were employed or unemployed and looking for work. The 36% estimate was extrapolated to the US working and job-seeking population.





Why workers feel pressure to exaggerate their skills





The findings come against a backdrop of rising career uncertainty. 93% of working and job-seeking respondents said at least one aspect of building a successful career had become harder over the previous five years.





Technology-related changes are adding to the pressure. The report found that 68% faced at least one challenge linked to technological obsolescence, while 58% were not confident about adapting to changing skill requirements.





The findings also point to wider concerns about career progression and employability:





72% reported at least one form of career anxiety or vulnerability.

83% had taken at least one step in the previous year to remain professionally competitive.

43% had taught themselves how to use an AI tool, making it the most common individual skill-development action measured in the study.

63% had taken on a professional challenge without feeling fully prepared.





Addison Group's report suggests employees are responding to uncertainty through both skill development and attempts to maintain an appearance of competence.





Resume exaggeration is also a hiring concern





The pressure to appear qualified is not limited to employees already in a job. Earlier research has also highlighted instances of candidates misrepresenting their experience during recruitment.





According to an AI Resume Builder survey published in May 2025, 10% of job seekers said they had lied on their resumes. The claims typically involved employment dates, years of experience and responsibilities in previous roles.





A June 2025 report by HR Dive noted that 76% of respondents who admitted lying said they received a job offer, while 81% said the misrepresentation helped them secure the job.





More recently, HR Dive reported in May 2026 that generative AI tools have made it easier for applicants to tailor claims to job requirements. Experts cited in the report recommended selection processes that assess candidates' actual skills and knowledge rather than relying primarily on application materials.





These findings highlight a challenge for recruiters: polished applications and confident interviews may not always provide sufficient evidence of a candidate's ability to perform the role.





Workers want more training and clearer career pathways





The Addison Group report also examines what employees believe would help them feel more secure about their professional futures. 95% of working and job-seeking respondents said at least one form of employer support would increase their confidence about building their careers.





Learning and development emerged as a major priority, with 63% seeking more support. Their preferences included opportunities to develop skills on the job, access professional development and receive training on using AI effectively.





The report identified other areas where employees want greater support:





65% said advancement and internal mobility opportunities would improve their career confidence.

35% wanted clearer pathways for career progression.

33% sought more opportunities to take on new responsibilities.

51% wanted better direction and feedback, including clarity on the skills they would need in future roles.





The findings suggest employees are looking beyond immediate job security. They also want clearer guidance on how their skills can evolve alongside changing business requirements.





What employers can do to address the skills gap





For recruiters, the findings reinforce the importance of assessing demonstrated capability during hiring. In its May 2026 report on skillfishing, HR Dive cited experts who recommended structured interviews, situational questions and practical assessments to verify candidates' knowledge.





For existing employees, the Addison Group report points towards stronger learning and development support. Its findings indicate a clear appetite for workplace training, professional development and guidance on emerging technologies.





Addison Group CEO Thomas Moran said both technical and human skills would remain important to what the company describes as “skill security”. He highlighted critical thinking, communication, creativity and judgement alongside technical fluency.





Employers, he said, should create pathways for workers to develop these capabilities, take on new challenges and progress in their careers.





For organisations, the findings raise questions about how performance expectations, recruitment practices and learning opportunities work together. A workforce confident in its capabilities may depend as much on access to development as on the ability to demonstrate existing skills.





The report is based on US respondents and should not be read as a measure of employee behaviour in India. However, its findings offer a useful perspective on the pressures facing workers as skill requirements evolve and employers place greater emphasis on adaptability.