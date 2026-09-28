Warp raises $85 million as startup bets on AI-powered HR operations

Warp, an HR technology startup focused on AI-powered workforce and payroll management, has raised $85 million and launched Warp 2.0, which the company describes as an AI-powered platform designed to automate a wide range of HR and employment administration tasks.





The announcement was made by Ayush Sharma, CEO of Warp, who said the company is positioning AI to handle repetitive HR workflows while escalating complex issues to human experts when required.





The development comes as organisations globally explore AI-led automation across HR, payroll, compliance and workforce management functions, creating new opportunities for specialised HR technology platforms.





New AI agent targets administrative HR workflows





According to Sharma, the newly launched Warp Agent is designed to automate operational tasks associated with hiring and employee onboarding.





The platform is intended to manage activities including payroll setup, benefits administration, employment registration requirements and onboarding processes after a candidate accepts an offer.





The company said human intervention remains part of the workflow when the AI system encounters situations requiring specialised expertise or external coordination.





According to the company, the process follows three stages:





A candidate signs an employment offer.

The AI agent initiates onboarding, payroll, benefits and related administrative processes.

Tasks requiring external intervention are routed to human specialists for completion.





Warp described the model as a combination of AI automation and human oversight rather than a fully autonomous system.





Funding follows period of rapid growth





The fundraising announcement comes less than a year after Warp's previous $60 million Series B round.





According to information shared by the company, key business metrics include:





Revenue growth of 700% year-on-year

More than $200 million in tax penalties avoided for customers

Projected payroll volume exceeding $2 billion during the year

Total funding raised reaching $85 million





The company did not disclose a detailed breakdown of how the newly raised capital will be deployed.





Investor roster includes venture firms and technology founders





Warp said the funding round attracted participation from several venture capital firms and technology investors.





Institutional investors named by the company include:





Battery Ventures

Sapphire Ventures

Peak XV Partners

Sound Ventures

Homebrew

Y Combinator





The company also cited participation from prominent technology founders and executives, including individuals associated with Shopify, Dropbox, Stripe, Replit, Cruise and OpenAI.





AI expands into HR technology market





The launch reflects a broader shift across enterprise software, where AI tools are increasingly being deployed to automate administrative and compliance-heavy business functions.





HR departments have emerged as a key focus area for automation, particularly across onboarding, payroll management, documentation, compliance tracking and employee support processes.





Warp's approach centres on reducing manual administrative workloads while maintaining human involvement for exceptions and decision-making tasks.





As enterprises continue evaluating AI adoption across workforce functions, startups building specialised HR automation platforms are expected to remain an active segment within the broader enterprise software market.