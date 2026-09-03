Adani Ahmedabad International Airport appoints Amit Shah as Head HR

Adani Ahmedabad International Airport, part of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., has appointed Amit Shah as its new Head of Human Resources, expanding his leadership responsibilities within the Adani Airports network.





The appointment brings a seasoned HR professional into a key leadership role at one of the airports operated by Adani Airport Holdings. Shah brings more than 15 years of experience across sectors including aviation, renewable energy, manufacturing, automotive and life sciences, with expertise spanning workforce planning, industrial relations, talent management, employee engagement and HR operations.





Leadership transition within Adani Airports





Shah moves into the role after serving as Head HR at Mangaluru International Airport Limited, where he oversaw human resources, industrial relations and administration functions.





According to details shared by HR Today, his responsibilities at Mangaluru International Airport included managing workforce planning, talent acquisition, employee relations, statutory compliance and contractor workforce management while supporting airport operations.





Key highlights from his most recent role include:





Oversight of HR and administration functions for approximately 200 on-roll employees

Management of around 1,200 contractual workers

Responsibility for talent management and employee engagement initiatives

Leadership of industrial relations and compliance activities





Long association with Adani Group businesses





Shah has been associated with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. since February 2021.





Before taking charge at Mangaluru International Airport, he served as Lead HR Business Partner at Adani Airport Holdings in Ahmedabad. In this position, he worked on workforce management, manpower budgeting, HR operations, employee lifecycle management, compliance and cost optimisation.





His role also involved supporting multiple functions across the airport network, including cargo operations, fuel farm teams and corporate functions.





Experience across renewable energy and manufacturing





Prior to joining the airports business, Shah spent nearly five years as Human Resources Business Partner at Adani Solar.





During his tenure, he played a significant HR role in the establishment of a 2 GW solar manufacturing facility, supporting recruitment, workforce planning and the creation of HR systems and governance frameworks.





According to the reported information, the project involved:





Workforce planning for around 300 on-roll employees

Support for approximately 3,000 outsourced workers

Development of HR policies and standard operating procedures

Establishment of governance and people management frameworks





Diverse HR background across industries





Earlier in his career, Shah held HR leadership and management positions at:





Coromandel International Limited

LavaCast Pvt. Ltd.

Automotive Stamping & Assembly Limited , part of the Tata Group

, part of the Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.





His experience includes post-acquisition integration, greenfield project development, recruitment, labour compliance, performance management and organisational change initiatives.





Strategic role at a major airport network





Ahmedabad International Airport is part of the airport portfolio managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., which operates airports across multiple Indian cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.





The airport operator has been focused on developing digitally enabled and passenger-centric airport ecosystems while expanding infrastructure, services and commercial offerings across its network.





Shah's appointment comes as airport operators increasingly focus on workforce capability, operational efficiency and talent development to support long-term growth across India's aviation sector. His experience across airports, manufacturing and renewable energy is expected to support the company's people and organisational priorities at Ahmedabad International Airport.