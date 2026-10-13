AGI Greenpac appoints Shaili Tyagi as CHRO after HR leadership roles at Airtel, Syngenta

AGI Greenpac has appointed Shaili Tyagi as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective 12 October 2026, adding an HR leader with more than 25 years of experience to its senior management team.





The appointment was approved by the company’s Board of Directors on the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Tyagi will be designated as Senior Management Personnel, according to the company’s disclosure.





Tyagi brings experience across multiple sectors





Tyagi’s professional experience spans human resources leadership, talent management, organisational development and business transformation. Her career includes roles at Bharti Airtel, Syngenta India and Telenor India, alongside positions at several other organisations.





Her previous employers also include Sheela Foam, DCM Shriram, Matrix Laboratories, Sodexo India, Emmpower and BRC Coaching Institute.





Across these roles, her areas of expertise have included talent and leadership management, organisation design, change management, performance and rewards, and employer branding.





Academic background and areas of expertise





Tyagi holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Botany from Delhi University. She has also completed a Post Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management from XLRI Jamshedpur and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration through Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning.





Her stated areas of professional expertise include:





Talent and leadership management: Executive hiring, succession planning and competency mapping.

Organisation design and development: Enterprise restructuring and responsibility assignment frameworks.

Change and culture management: People integration during mergers and acquisitions, alongside Asia-Pacific HR transformation.

Performance and rewards: Merit-based and flexible compensation frameworks.

Strategic HR initiatives: Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and employer branding.





Appointment formalised through board approval





The company formalised Tyagi’s appointment through a resolution passed by circulation on 12 October 2026. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.





Her appointment places an experienced HR leader in AGI Greenpac’s senior management team. The company’s disclosure confirms the appointment and designation, but does not specify any new HR initiatives or changes to its people strategy under her leadership.