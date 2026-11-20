Air India Express has appointed its current chief financial officer (CFO) Deepak Rajawat as chief executive officer (CEO), with the leadership change taking effect from 1 December, as the airline prepares for an expansion phase.





Rajawat, who has served as the airline's CFO since December 2024, will take charge of the budget carrier as it targets a significant increase in capacity and fleet size over the next four to five years, according to Reuters.





The airline plans to double its capacity and expand its fleet to more than 200 aircraft, placing the incoming CEO at the helm of its next phase of growth.





From finance leadership to the top job





Rajawat has been Air India Express's finance chief since December 2024. His appointment places a leader with financial and commercial experience at the helm as the airline looks to scale its operations.





His experience includes a stint as chief commercial officer at Vistara, before the airline merged with Air India. He brings around a decade of experience to the CEO role, according to Reuters.





Air India Express was previously led by Aloke Singh, whose five-year tenure ended in March.

The leadership change comes as the airline prepares to pursue its fleet and capacity ambitions, although the company has not outlined additional operational milestones in the announcement cited by Reuters.





Air India Express plans to cross 200 aircraft





Air India Express currently operates more than 100 narrow-body aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. Its expansion target would take the fleet beyond 200 aircraft over the next four to five years.





Key details of the airline's expansion plans include:





Current fleet: More than 100 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft

Fleet target: More than 200 aircraft

Capacity ambition: Double capacity

Expansion timeline: Four to five years





The fleet expansion will be central to the airline's next phase, with Rajawat expected to lead the business as it works towards its growth targets.





Rajawat outlines focus on customer experience and technology





In a statement following his appointment, Rajawat said he would focus on strengthening the airline's customer proposition and building a technology-driven value carrier.





"I look forward to working with... Air India Express and the wider Air India Group leadership to strengthen our customer proposition and build a guest-centric, technology-driven value carrier," he said.





His appointment comes as Air India Express prepares to scale its operations, with the next four to five years expected to be central to its fleet and capacity expansion plans.