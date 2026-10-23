Ashok Leyland HR Head Raja Radhakrishnan resigns, cites career plans

Ashok Leyland has accepted the resignation of Raja Radhakrishnan, Head of Special Projects and Human Resource, effective from the close of business hours on October 21, 2026. Radhakrishnan cited personal career plans and the possibility of pursuing an entrepreneurial venture as reasons for his decision.





The company disclosed the resignation to stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. According to the resignation details provided in the disclosure, Radhakrishnan’s departure follows a discussion with Managing Director and CEO Shenu Aggarwal about his future plans.





Personal ambitions behind the decision





In his resignation letter addressed to Aggarwal, Radhakrishnan said he wanted to explore opportunities beyond his current role. He also indicated an interest in potentially starting his own venture, an option he had considered for some time.





The disclosure identifies his departure as a resignation and does not confirm whether he has finalised plans to establish a business.





Transition support through December





Radhakrishnan has offered to assist Ashok Leyland with the handover of his responsibilities. He indicated his willingness to work with the leadership team and the incoming chief human resources officer once a successor is appointed.





Key details of the resignation include:





Executive: Raja Radhakrishnan

Designation: Head of Special Projects and Human Resource

Effective date: Close of business hours on October 21, 2026

Stated reasons: Personal career plans and potential entrepreneurial opportunities

Transition support: Willingness to assist with the handover and remain available in a suitable capacity until the end of 2026





Successor appointment remains unannounced





The company’s disclosure, as described in the supplied report, does not identify a successor or provide details of an appointment to replace Radhakrishnan. The timing and arrangements for the leadership transition therefore remain unconfirmed.





Ashok Leyland’s next step will be to establish continuity across the human resource function and the special projects portfolio as the transition proceeds. Radhakrishnan has indicated his willingness to support the process through the end of 2026, although the company has not disclosed further details of the handover arrangements.