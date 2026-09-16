Blue Dart names DHL India chief R S Subramanian as managing director

Blue Dart Express has appointed R S Subramanian, the current Managing Director of DHL Express India, as its next managing director, marking a significant leadership transition at one of India's largest express logistics companies.





The company announced that Subramanian will assume the role from 30 November 2026, subject to shareholder approval and other applicable statutory clearances. He will serve as managing director until 25 May 2030.





The appointment follows a board-approved succession plan that will also see long-serving Blue Dart leader Balfour Manuel step down from the top role at the end of November.





Leadership transition enters next phase





The appointments were approved during Blue Dart's board meeting on 15 September, according to the company's announcement.





Subramanian currently serves as Senior Vice President, South Asia, and Managing Director of DHL Express India. He is also a member of the DHL Express Asia Pacific Management Board.





The move brings a familiar face to the top position. Subramanian has been associated with Blue Dart as a non-executive director since March 2019, providing him with direct exposure to the company's operations and strategic priorities.





Key details of the transition include:





R S Subramanian to assume office as Managing Director on 30 November 2026

to assume office as Managing Director on Tenure to continue until 25 May 2030

Appointment subject to shareholder and statutory approvals

Leadership transition approved by Blue Dart's board on 15 September 2026





Three decades of experience across sectors





Subramanian brings more than 30 years of experience across product-led and service industries, with expertise spanning business strategy, customer management, marketing and organisational development.





He joined DHL Express India as Head of Sales before moving into broader regional leadership responsibilities. He later served as Vice President for the South Asia cluster, overseeing operations across:





Pakistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Nepal

Maldives

Bhutan





Subramanian became Managing Director of DHL Express India in 2010. During his tenure, the company expanded its infrastructure footprint, technology capabilities and people processes while strengthening its position in the Indian market.





Prior to DHL, he spent 14 years at Hindustan Unilever, where he held roles across sales, marketing and export management.





He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and a master's degree in management from IIM Bangalore.





Industry leadership extends beyond DHL and Blue Dart





Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Subramanian has been actively involved in industry bodies and business councils.





He currently serves as:





Vice Chairman, Express Industry Council of India

Member of the Advisory Council of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce





His experience across logistics, cross-border operations and industry advocacy positions him to lead Blue Dart during a period of continued growth in India's logistics and supply chain sector.





A leadership transition of this scale combines board continuity, operational expertise and deep knowledge of the broader express logistics ecosystem.





Balfour Manuel to move into advisory role





The appointment also marks the beginning of the next chapter for Balfour Manuel, who has spent 43 years with Blue Dart.





Manuel will step down as managing director at the close of business on 29 November 2026. The company's board and Nomination and Remuneration Committee have approved a waiver of his six-month notice period.





Following his departure from the managing director role, Manuel will serve as Senior Strategic Adviser to the Managing Director until 15 May 2027.





According to the company, Manuel cited the need to facilitate a smooth succession process and fulfil certain personal commitments as reasons for opting for early superannuation.





He will also cease to be a director of Blue Dart Aviation, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, from 29 November.





A planned succession for the logistics major





The transition reflects a structured succession process at Blue Dart, with the incoming leader already familiar with the company's board and operating environment.





As Subramanian prepares to take charge later this year, the company will be led by an executive with decades of experience across logistics, regional operations and business leadership. At the same time, Manuel's advisory role is expected to support continuity during the handover period, ensuring an orderly transition for the organisation.